Announcing Autosave: The Smart Energy Service Connecting Customers To Better Energy Rates

Powered by proprietary technology, AutoSave is designed to simplify savings by eliminating the need for active rate shopping and tracking. The result: savings whenever available from Think Energy's personalized rate offer -- delivered automatically, with no added fees or risk of overpaying.

"AutoSave is built for the modern energy customer -- simple, smart, and designed to deliver value automatically."

How AutoSave works:



AutoSave compares Think Energy's personalized rate offer with the utility's Price to Compare and enrolls the customer onto whichever rate is lower.

The utility's Price to Compare acts as a built-in safety net.

Customers can enroll or cancel anytime with no fees or early termination penalties.

Personalized rates factor in a customer's actual energy usage and monthly consumption patterns. Email alerts notify customers when their energy supplier changes.

"AutoSave is built for the modern energy customer -- simple, smart, and designed to deliver value automatically," said Think+ CEO Michael Fallquist. "This is a breakthrough for retail energy. We're eliminating the friction that has held customers back, and expect widespread adoption wherever AutoSave is offered."

In deregulated markets, most residential electricity customers still default to their utility -- not out of preference, but due to confusion or perceived risk. AutoSave meets this challenge head-on, offering a transparent, worry-free path to potential savings with built-in price protection.

"It makes perfect sense to launch a service like AutoSave through Think+," said Charla Gervers, Chief Growth Officer of Think+. "Our independent Energy Advisors are deeply embedded in their communities. They take the time to educate and simplify -- connecting their friends and family with solutions that provide real value. AutoSave is the most customer-friendly offer in the industry, and no one is better equipped to deliver it through real conversations, real trust, and real impact."

About Think+

Think+ is a purpose-driven platform for good, empowering entrepreneurs to earn income, support their communities, and expand access to clean, affordable energy. An independent salesforce championing Think Energy, Think Community Solar, and Think Home Solutions, Think+ connects customers and their homes with meaningful products and services that make a real impact.

Through innovative solutions like AutoSave and its grassroots initiative, Think Local, Think+ is reshaping the energy and network marketing industries -- prioritizing people, simplifying complexities, and creating lasting change. Learn more at ThinkEnergy.

About Think Home Solutions

Think Home Solutions, LLC is a licensed energy broker in Illinois, Ohio, and Washington, D.C., that is transforming customer experience through technology and automated energy services like AutoSave. Operating as an agent on behalf of its customers, Think Home Solutions delivers seamless access to best-in-class products, without enrollment fees, cancellation penalties, or disruptions to utility billing. For more information, visit ThinkHomeSolutions .

