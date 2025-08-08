Olympian, Activist, And Healer Dr. Phil Shinnick Releases Memoir: Beating The Odd-Stories Of Truth And Justice

A Journey Through Olympic Dreams, Global Travels, and Lifelong Activism Comes to Life in Powerful New Book

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Phil Shinnick, American Olympian, social psychologist, healer, and global peace advocate, unveils a remarkable memoir, Beating the Odd: Stories of Truth and Justice . This gripping collection of true-life stories traces Shinnick's path from long jump champion to global citizen, capturing decades of triumphs, trials, and a relentless pursuit of fairness.In Beating the Odd, Shinnick shares compelling accounts of his Olympic experience, including the long-delayed recognition of his 1963 long jump mark of 8.33 meters, ultimately declared a world record in 2021 after nearly six decades of bureaucratic resistance. But the book is more than just an athletic memoir. it is a spiritual and philosophical journey into the mind of a man who never stopped fighting for truth.A former University of Washington track standout and a 1964 Team USA Olympian, Shinnick later earned his Ph.D. in social psychology from UC Berkeley. His life after athletics is no less extraordinary: he practiced acupuncture and Chinese medicine in New York City, founded Athletes United for Peace, and served as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Sport and Peace. Throughout his life, he remained a vocal participant in social justice, environmental activism, and anti-war movements.“Writing is how I clear my mind,” says Shinnick.“These stories formed in my head, and the only way to release them was to write them. It's not just about me, it's about what we all observe, experience, and can overcome.”Shinnick invites readers from the U.S., the UK, and beyond to reflect on their own paths, question authority, and pursue truth even when the odds are stacked against them.Beating the Odd is not just a memoir, it's a manifesto of the human spirit, a tribute to integrity, and a call to action for those who believe that justice, in any field, must be earned and defended.

Global Book Network - Phil Shinnick, author of Beating the Odd Stories of Truth and Justice

