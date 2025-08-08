Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Hosts Workshop For Chess Enthusiasts

UAE, Dubai, 8 August 2025:

As part of its ongoing initiatives to foster critical thinking and promote cultural and intellectual awareness across diverse segments of society, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, in collaboration with the UAE Chess Federation, organised a workshop titled “Chess Basics”. The session was conducted by international arbiter Maha Mahmoud and attracted a large audience of enthusiasts and amateurs of all ages.

The two-day workshop was a valuable educational opportunity for the participants. The first day focused on explaining the basics of chess, starting with familiarising students with the chessboard, the names of the pieces, and their movement mechanisms. It also included simplified explanations of the most prominent tactical plans used at the beginning of the game (openings), and the strategic thinking skills needed to win matches.

The second day featured an intensive hands-on session, where participants were able to put what they had learned into practice through interactive matches supervised by the trainer. After the matches, Mahmoud provided personalised feedback and guidance to each participant. This helped bolster their understanding of the rules of the game and develop their ability to make informed decisions during the game.

With a large turnout, participants commended the workshop and described it as a rich introduction to the world of chess, contributing to honing their mental skills and refining their analytical abilities.

This workshop comes as part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's commitment to its cultural and educational role, and its dedication to offering diverse programmes that cater to the interests of its audience. These programmes include activities related to mind games, namely chess, one of the oldest and most influential intelligence games for logical thinking and decision-making skills.

