Pharaoh Capital's £24M Revenue Model Signals Investor Demand In Renewable Energy Assets

Pharaoh Capital announced it has reached £24 million in revenue, underscoring increasing investor demand for recurring-income opportunities tied to renewable energy. The achievement reflects the firm's focus on asset-backed returns through long-term solar Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), aligning investor interests with the energy transition while reducing exposure to volatile power markets.

Founded in 2022, the Leeds-based family office has steadily grown its renewables portfolio by funding and managing commercial solar installations. The approach provides immediate energy savings to clients and delivers reliable cash flows for investors . Built on infrastructure-backed assets and predictable contractual revenues, the model is resonating with institutional investors seeking stable options beyond traditional energy markets.

“The energy sector has faced unprecedented swings, from sharp wholesale price fluctuations to geopolitical pressures,” said Grant Nicholson , founder of Pharaoh Capital.“Our model addresses that instability by building an asset base that generates contracted, long-term income. For investors, it represents a way to participate in the energy transition while benefiting from steady, recurring returns.”

Pharaoh Capital's £24 million revenue milestone shows not just operational success but also growing confidence in renewable infrastructure as a defensible asset class. Its solar PPA model has been deployed across multiple projects for major commercial clients, helping businesses secure cost certainty while meeting decarbonization commitments in an environment of unpredictable utility costs.

Unlike speculative plays in emerging green technology, Nicholson said Pharaoh Capital's strategy centres on proven, income-producing infrastructure. Solar installations funded and managed by the firm are held as long-term assets, with electricity sold under fixed-term agreements. This approach delivers measurable sustainability results while insulating investors from the market volatility that has disrupted conventional power providers.

“The recurring-income structure of solar PPAs is reshaping how investors view renewables,” Nicholson said.“This is not about speculative bets on untested technology. It's about building dependable, income-generating assets in a sector essential to both the economy and the environment.”

The announcement comes at a time when asset managers increasingly integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) priorities into their investment strategies. For both family offices and institutional funds, renewable infrastructure has become a core element in balancing yield needs with sustainability mandates.

Pharaoh Capital's traction illustrates this trend, showing how cash flows from energy infrastructure can complement, or even replace, exposure to more volatile equity or commodity-linked energy positions. By merging operational expertise in energy with disciplined capital deployment, the firm has positioned itself at the intersection of finance and the clean energy transition.

Nicholson's background in energy and entrepreneurship has shaped the company's strategy, focusing on scalable investments with predictable returns. Initially bootstrapped with its own capital, Pharaoh Capital has shown how distributed energy assets can be both commercially viable and aligned with broader decarbonization efforts.

As demand grows for capital-efficient clean energy solutions, Pharaoh Capital's model has drawn attention for its ability to deliver immediate benefits to end-users while maintaining investor returns. Governments and corporations accelerating net-zero targets have further increased the appeal of funding infrastructure that meets both operational and environmental objectives.

Looking ahead, Nicholson noted that the firm is preparing to expand by leveraging debt financing to accelerate its deployment strategy.“We've proven the model using our own balance sheet,” he said.“Now, the priority is scaling it. There's clear demand both from businesses seeking predictable energy pricing and from investors pursuing stable, ESG-aligned returns.”

Pharaoh Capital's continued growth reflects a broader shift among investors recognising renewable energy assets as both a hedge against price risk and a consistent income stream. As the firm builds on its £24 million revenue base, it illustrates how private capital is reshaping the path to energy transition through commercially grounded, infrastructure-backed models.







About Pharaoh Capital

Pharaoh Capital is a family office investment firm based in Leeds, U.K., specialising in energy and renewables. Established in 2022, it focuses on asset-backed investments in distributed energy infrastructure, combining operational expertise with long-term capital to deliver predictable cash flows and sustainable growth.

Pharaoh Capital partners with like-minded investors to fund and manage renewable energy assets that support decarbonization while meeting institutional yield requirements. Its approach integrates active ownership and disciplined capital deployment to unlock value in an evolving energy landscape.

