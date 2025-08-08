Inspired By Wellness Wins 2025 Quality Business Award For Best Naturopathic Service In Georges River Council, NSW

Georges River Council, NSW - Inspired by Wellness has been awarded a 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Naturopathic Service in the Georges River Council area. This prestigious recognition highlights the clinic's commitment to holistic, evidence-based care and its outstanding reputation for helping clients achieve optimal health and wellbeing.

Founded by experienced naturopath and wellness practitioner Dianna Bedran, Inspired by Wellness offers personalised, science-backed naturopathic support for a range of conditions including hormonal imbalances, digestive issues, fatigue, immune support, stress, and anxiety. With a strong focus on understanding the root causes of health concerns, the clinic combines natural medicine, nutritional guidance, and lifestyle strategies to create effective, individualised wellness plans.

What sets Inspired by Wellness apart is its integrative and compassionate approach. Whether working with women navigating perimenopause or individuals managing chronic conditions, Dianna takes the time to listen, educate, and empower her clients. Her qualifications, ongoing professional development, and genuine care have made the clinic a trusted destination for natural health support in the Georges River community and beyond.

Inspired by Wellness has received heartfelt praise from clients who value both the expertise and the compassionate care provided by Dianna Bedran. One client shared,“I recommend this lovely lady 100% - gorgeous energy & a wealth of knowledge,” while another simply rated the service“5 stars,” reflecting the high level of satisfaction and trust Inspired by Wellness consistently delivers.

The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

