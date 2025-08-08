Positive Gems Becomes The World's Most Followed Modern Pharmaceutical Brand

MENAFN - GetNews) Positive Gems Parent PstGems Private Limited Emerges as India's Fastest-Growing IP-Led Pharma House, Backed by Science, Protected by Law, and Built on Love.







New Delhi, India - In a record-breaking milestone for the global pharmaceutical and wellness industry, Positive Gems - the flagship brand of PstGems Private Limited has officially become the world's most followed modern pharmaceutical brand, with 800k+ followers on Instagram alone.

Positive Gems is not just a social media phenomenon. It's a science-led revolution in personal wellness, offering clinically studied, IP-protected formulations that cater to modern needs with bold, effective, and trusted solutions. From performance sprays to herbal intimacy capsules and condoms, every Positive Gems product reflects precision, purity, and purpose.

Behind this viral brand is a rising Indian powerhouse: PstGems Private Limited, a new-age pharmaceutical company redefining health, wellness, and personal care at the intersection of luxury, science, and global trust.

Backed by Science

Founded in 2022, PstGems has partnered with leading institutions including IIT Delhi to pioneer new formulations rooted in rigorous R&D and clinical innovation. All products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities that also serve Pfizer, Cipla, Mankind, and Abbott, under exclusive, proprietary IP ownership.

Powered by Intellectual Property

PstGems is now ranked among India's Top IP-owning companies, with a portfolio of trademarks across all countries. The company is targeting over 100,000+ global trademarks, copyrights, designs & patents filings by 2026, building one of the largest brand protection portfolios in pharma and wellness history.

Its legal and IP strategy is supported by over 500 lawyers and senior advocates across India's top firms, ensuring airtight protection of every product, formulation, and packaging design.

Fueled by Infrastructure & Innovation

With a market valuation of INR 1,500 crore in just three years, PstGems has scaled rapidly with:



100+ in-house professionals and 1,000+ external experts & consultants

Finance and compliance managed by Deloitte, the world's largest accounting & compliance firm

A nationwide infrastructure of brand outlets, warehouses, fulfilment Center's, dark stores, and pickup hubs A 24/7 nonprofit health helpline staffed by 70+ experts providing multilingual advice to anyone - customer or not

Trusted by Celebrities, Loved by Millions

Positive Gems products are endorsed by Bollywood celebrities, elite athletes, influencers, and India's top public figures. Yet, the brand proudly declares that its real celebrities are its customers, boasting a 70%+ repeat purchase rate, one of the highest in the industry.

In a bold move that disrupted industry norms, the company became the first in the world to offer a 100% satisfaction-or-refund policy on edible pharmaceutical products, underscoring its“Pay for Results” philosophy.

A Brand That's Building a Legacy

From India to the world, PstGems is building not just a company - but a legacy. With upcoming international brand outlets, global logistics capabilities, and a strategic expansion roadmap, the company is now on the radar of institutional investors

“We believe the future of pharma belongs to brands that combine science with soul. Positive Gems is built on love, powered by data, and protected by one of the world's strongest IP frameworks,” said Gagan Manchanda, Managing Director of PstGems Private Limited.“This is just the beginning.”

For Investment, Media & Strategic Collaborations:

...

Instagram: @positivegems