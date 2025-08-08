Company Of Angels: A Hauntingly Honest Tale Of Faith, Love, And Redemption In The Shadows Of The Seminary

MENAFN - GetNews)



A powerful Christian novel exploring the inner conflict between romantic love and divine calling. Set in a Catholic seminary, it offers a raw and honest look into spiritual struggle, institutional challenges, and personal transformation. A thought-provoking journey for anyone questioning faith, love, and purpose, Doubt, and Devotion Collide in Jonathan Trellis's Bold New Novel, Company of Angels

Columbus, OH - In his spiritually charged and emotionally complex novel Company of Angels, author Jonathan Trellis delivers a captivating narrative that explores the quiet battles waged within the soul. Set in the secluded world of a Catholic seminary, this thought-provoking work of Christian fiction follows the life of Jerome Kerrigan, a man torn between romantic love and divine calling.

In a journey marked by deception, heartbreak, and transformation, Company of Angels delves into the sacred and the human, pulling back the curtain on seminary life. As Jerome grapples with his faith and the expectations of a strict religious institution, readers are invited into a rich spiritual experience that questions tradition, challenges dogma, and ultimately celebrates the power of human fellowship and divine grace.

From the complexities of devotion to the allure of earthly love, Jerome's conflict with institutional hypocrisy and personal loss resonates with readers of all backgrounds. His story is one of courage-navigating spiritual crisis, facing moral decay, and daring to find light in unexpected places.

What Sets Company of Angels Apart:

. Authentic Depiction of Seminary Life – A rare and honest look at the political and emotional challenges within Catholic institutions.

. Romantic vs. Spiritual Love – A deeply human portrayal of emotional tension between divine duty and earthly affection.

. Philosophical Depth – Trellis combines theology, philosophy, and psychoanalysis to deliver a story that's as intellectually stimulating as it is emotionally moving.

. Bold and Reflective – Challenges the norms of religious fiction by questioning, yet honoring, the essence of faith.

About the Author:

Jonathan Trellis is a philosopher, psychoanalyst, and novelist with a background in phenomenology and deep interest in the intersections of faith and the human psyche. A graduate of Santa Clara University and trained in psychoanalysis at Berkeley, Trellis's work bridges academic thought and storytelling, offering fresh perspectives on the spiritual journey.

Target Audience:

. Devoted Christian & Catholic readers

. Thinkers and seekers questioning modern faith

. Fans of literary, philosophical, and spiritual fiction

. Readers intrigued by love-versus-duty narratives

. Book clubs seeking meaningful, reflective discussion

Explore the Story That Challenges and Inspires

Company of Angels is more than just a novel-it is a mirror for anyone who has ever struggled with belief, loss, or love. With emotional sincerity and theological richness, Jonathan Trellis invites readers to explore what it truly means to live a life of purpose.

Visit the Author: