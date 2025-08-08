Jordan Welcomes Peace Deal Between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Amman, August 9 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs welcomed the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, brokered by US President Donald Trump.Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, the Ministry's spokesperson, confirmed that the Kingdom welcomes this historic agreement, which supports peaceful conflict settlement and helps to build security and peace in the South Caucasus region.Ambassador Al-Qudah commended the US administration's efforts in reaching this agreement, which helps to improve regional security and stability.

