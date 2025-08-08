Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Donald Trump Once Again Shares Post On President Ilham Aliyev's Speech

Donald Trump Once Again Shares Post On President Ilham Aliyev's Speech


2025-08-08 07:08:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews) US President Donald Trump has once again shared on his Truth Social platform a post about the speech delivered by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum.

Azernews presents the post.

