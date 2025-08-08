Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Arrives At White House

President Ilham Aliyev Arrives At White House


2025-08-08 07:08:38
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the White House, Azernews reports.

President of the United States Donald Trump welcomed the President of Azerbaijan.

At the White House, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with President of the United States Donald Trump.

Following the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev and President Donald Trump signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to prepare the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America.

MENAFN08082025000195011045ID1109905345

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search