President Ilham Aliyev Arrives At White House

MENAFN - AzerNews) On August 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the White House,reports.

President of the United States Donald Trump welcomed the President of Azerbaijan.

At the White House, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a meeting with President of the United States Donald Trump.

Following the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev and President Donald Trump signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America on the establishment of a Strategic Working Group to prepare the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America.

