Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia And Azerbaijan Are Entering A Fundamental Stage


2025-08-08 07:08:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenia and Azerbaijan are entering a fundamental stage in terms of bilateral relations, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the United States Donald Trump in Washington.

“Leaving the past behind, we are looking ahead. This stage would not have been possible without the personal involvement of President Trump,” the Prime Minister of Armenia emphasized.

