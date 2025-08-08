Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia And Azerbaijan Are Entering A Fundamental Stage

“Leaving the past behind, we are looking ahead. This stage would not have been possible without the personal involvement of President Trump,” the Prime Minister of Armenia emphasized.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.