CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH)
|Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée :
|Le 12 août/August 2025
|Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement :
|Le 12 août/August 2025
|Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue :
|Le 12 août/August 2025
|Symbol/Symbole :
|AETH
|NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP :
|00810E 20 8
|NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN :
|CA 00810E 20 8 7
|Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :
|00810E109/CA00810E1097
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ... .
Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: ... .
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
