CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH)

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 12,480,456 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on August 11, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 12 480 456 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 11 août 2025. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.