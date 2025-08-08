Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (AETH)


2025-08-08 07:07:31
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 8 août/August 2025) - Aether Global Innovations Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 12,480,456 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on August 11, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Aether Global Innovations Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 12 480 456 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 11 août 2025. Les négociants sont invités à ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée : Le 12 août/August 2025
Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement : Le 12 août/August 2025
Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : Le 12 août/August 2025
Symbol/Symbole : AETH
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 00810E 20 8
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 00810E 20 8 7
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 00810E109/CA00810E1097

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ... .

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: ... .

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

MENAFN08082025004218003983ID1109905324

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

