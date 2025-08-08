Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, Armenia Sign US-Brokered Peace Agreement


2025-08-08 07:06:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on Friday a U.S.-brokered peace deal at the White House to end a 35-year conflict between the two sides.
US President Donald Trump hosted his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for this great step.
Trump said: "I want to congratulate these two visionary people, Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev for coming to Washington to sign this momentous joint declaration. It's a tremendously important document and it's been a long time in coming".
"It's a long time, 35 years they fought and now they're friends and they're going to be friends for a long time," the US leader said.
The countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to ending all fighting forever, Trump added in a joint press conference with the two leaders.
"The country of Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to stop all fighting forever, open up commerce, travel and diplomatic relations and respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, so importantly," Trump added. (end)
asj


MENAFN08082025000071011013ID1109905298

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search