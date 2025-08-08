403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan, Armenia Sign US-Brokered Peace Agreement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (KUNA) -- Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on Friday a U.S.-brokered peace deal at the White House to end a 35-year conflict between the two sides.
US President Donald Trump hosted his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for this great step.
Trump said: "I want to congratulate these two visionary people, Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev for coming to Washington to sign this momentous joint declaration. It's a tremendously important document and it's been a long time in coming".
"It's a long time, 35 years they fought and now they're friends and they're going to be friends for a long time," the US leader said.
The countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to ending all fighting forever, Trump added in a joint press conference with the two leaders.
"The country of Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to stop all fighting forever, open up commerce, travel and diplomatic relations and respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, so importantly," Trump added. (end)
asj
US President Donald Trump hosted his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for this great step.
Trump said: "I want to congratulate these two visionary people, Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev for coming to Washington to sign this momentous joint declaration. It's a tremendously important document and it's been a long time in coming".
"It's a long time, 35 years they fought and now they're friends and they're going to be friends for a long time," the US leader said.
The countries of Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to ending all fighting forever, Trump added in a joint press conference with the two leaders.
"The country of Armenia and Azerbaijan are committing to stop all fighting forever, open up commerce, travel and diplomatic relations and respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, so importantly," Trump added. (end)
asj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment