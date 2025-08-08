403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Agnico Eagle, Barrick, Cybercatch At 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Barrick Mining Corporation (T) hit a 52-week high of $32.29. Barrick today announced that it has reached an agreement to sell the Alturas Project in Chile to a subsidiary of Boroo Pte Ltd (Singapore) for an up-front cash payment of $50 million.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a 52-week high of $187.53. Agnico Eagle rose 0.5% on volume of 121,398 shares.
CyberCatch Holdings (V) hit a 52-week high of $5.02. Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference, held August 7 are now available for online viewing.
Diversified Royalty Corp. (T) hit a 52-week high of $3.37. Diversified Royalty is expected to report $0.05 for Q2 2025.
Energy Fuels Inc. (T) hit a 52-week high of $13.49. Energy Fuels rose 2.3%, on volume of 574,167 shares
Emera Incorporated (T) hit a 52-week high of $66.99. Emera announced Q2 2025 adjusted net income was $236 million, or $0.79 per common share, compared with $151 million, or $0.53 per common share, in Q2 2024.
Lithium South Development Corporation (V) hit a 52-week high of 40 cents. Lithium South Management is providing an update regarding the milestones to be achieved and the timing of the proposed transaction. The Company and POSCO are in the process of completing a 60-day due diligence period followed by a 60-day period to complete a definitive agreement on the purchase.
Lundin Gold Inc. (T) hit a 52-week high of $79.56. Lundin Gold climbed 7.4% Friday on volume of 189,627 shares.
MAG Silver Corp. (T) hit a 52-week high of $31.85. MAG was due to release its Q2 financial picture at the close Friday.
MCAN Mortgage Corporation (T) hit a 52-week high of $21.04. MCAN is expected to report for Q2 2025
Newmont Corporation (T) hit a 52-week high of $95.10. Newmont rose 0.2% on volume of 71,330 shares
Power Corporation of Canada (T) hit a 52-week high of $57.47. Power is expected to report $1.26 for Q2 2025.
RB Global, Inc. (T) hit a 52-week high of $156.26. RBA rose 2.7% on volume of 30,268 shares
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (T) hit a 52-week high of $14.37. Sandstorm reported record revenue of $51.4 million (compared to $41.4 million for the comparable period in 2024). Net income was $16.9 million (compared to net income of $10.5 million for the comparable period in 2024).
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a 52-week high Friday of $36.32. Triple Flag rose 7.2% Thursday on volume of 457,253 shares
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a 52-week high of $187.53. Agnico Eagle rose 0.5% on volume of 121,398 shares.
CyberCatch Holdings (V) hit a 52-week high of $5.02. Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference, held August 7 are now available for online viewing.
Diversified Royalty Corp. (T) hit a 52-week high of $3.37. Diversified Royalty is expected to report $0.05 for Q2 2025.
Energy Fuels Inc. (T) hit a 52-week high of $13.49. Energy Fuels rose 2.3%, on volume of 574,167 shares
Emera Incorporated (T) hit a 52-week high of $66.99. Emera announced Q2 2025 adjusted net income was $236 million, or $0.79 per common share, compared with $151 million, or $0.53 per common share, in Q2 2024.
Lithium South Development Corporation (V) hit a 52-week high of 40 cents. Lithium South Management is providing an update regarding the milestones to be achieved and the timing of the proposed transaction. The Company and POSCO are in the process of completing a 60-day due diligence period followed by a 60-day period to complete a definitive agreement on the purchase.
Lundin Gold Inc. (T) hit a 52-week high of $79.56. Lundin Gold climbed 7.4% Friday on volume of 189,627 shares.
MAG Silver Corp. (T) hit a 52-week high of $31.85. MAG was due to release its Q2 financial picture at the close Friday.
MCAN Mortgage Corporation (T) hit a 52-week high of $21.04. MCAN is expected to report for Q2 2025
Newmont Corporation (T) hit a 52-week high of $95.10. Newmont rose 0.2% on volume of 71,330 shares
Power Corporation of Canada (T) hit a 52-week high of $57.47. Power is expected to report $1.26 for Q2 2025.
RB Global, Inc. (T) hit a 52-week high of $156.26. RBA rose 2.7% on volume of 30,268 shares
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (T) hit a 52-week high of $14.37. Sandstorm reported record revenue of $51.4 million (compared to $41.4 million for the comparable period in 2024). Net income was $16.9 million (compared to net income of $10.5 million for the comparable period in 2024).
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a 52-week high Friday of $36.32. Triple Flag rose 7.2% Thursday on volume of 457,253 shares
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment