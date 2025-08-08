From Rotten Meat To Spoiled Rice: Public Questions 'Unchecked' Food Trade In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Over the last week, Jammu and Kashmir has been rocked by a series of disturbing food safety scandals - from the seizure of rotten, foul-smelling meat in several parts of the Valley to the discovery of spoiled rice stored in an FCI warehouse. The back-to-back

discoveries of rotten meat making its way into Kashmir's markets has sparked outrage and a wave of uncomfortable questions directed at the authorities.

While the Food Safety Control Department has now swung into action, questions linger over why the problem was not detected earlier. Market insiders allege that similar consignments have been arriving for years, some stored in unhygienic warehouses and sold to unsuspecting customers.

Public anger is swelling as citizens demand to know how such a dangerous trade could continue for so long without detection. The concerns are direct and piercing: Who slaughtered these animals? Why is such meat being supplied in bulk? How long has this been happening under the radar? And why has the Food Safety Control Department never probed this matter thoroughly until now?

“It's frightening to think how much of this meat might already be in people's kitchens,” Farooq Ahmad, a resident of Dargah said. “

We have a right to know why no one stopped this earlier. How many people fell sick because of this? Accountability is a must,”he added.

Insha Rashid, a university student, expressed her concerns, saying,“I eat out a lot, and it's terrifying to think that the food might be Haram.“Why is all this coming to light only now, all of a sudden? If people weren't tipping off the officials, would they really have been able to seize all this rotten meat? There seems to be a lot that has gone unnoticed for years.” Public health experts warn that consumption of such meat poses serious health risks, including bacterial infections and food poisoning.“This isn't just a matter of law enforcement-it's a public health emergency,” one senior doctor said.

Read Also J&K Bans Synthetic Food Colours In Ready-to-Eat Dishes The Taste of Betrayal in Kashmir's Meat Trade

Dr. Sameer Ahmad Dar, a public health specialist said contaminated or chemically treated meat can cause severe food poisoning, diarrhoea, vomiting, and fever in the short term. In the long run, it increases the risk of liver damage, kidney problems, typhoid, parasitic infections, and in some cases even cancer, he said.

“The immune-compromised, elderly, and children are especially vulnerable,” Dr Dar added.

Residents allege that many restaurants, roadside dhabas, and barbecue stalls buy cheaper meat of dubious quality to maximise profits.“Some outlets serve meat that is days old and kept in poor storage conditions. The taste is different, but not everyone notices until they fall ill,” said Irshad Ahmad, who eats outside frequently.

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma said on Friday that no one would be allowed to sell adulterated, rotten meat or improperly dressed chicken in the Union Territory.“Samples will be taken from every food outlet - from five-star hotels to roadside eateries - and those involved in flooding markets with such items will not be spared,” Sharma told the Kashmir News Observer.

He said a high-level team was being formed to devise a comprehensive strategy to tackle the issue.“Just yesterday, we had a meeting with the Health Minister and Agriculture Minister. We took feedback from the poultry sector and food department as well. Whoever is found involved, wherever they are, they will face the consequences,” he asserted.

Food Safety Department officials have, over the past week, raided several locations, recovering large quantities of unfit-for-consumption meat. In Srinagar, similar chicken meat was seized only two days ago. While traders claimed the spoilage was due to inadequate cold storage, officials questioned how such meat could remain safe without proper refrigeration, warning of serious health risks.

In a related incident, officials seized a large quantity of foul-smelling, rotten rice from a Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse in the Sumbal area of Bandipora district. Reports said the rice had been transported from Punjab to the Valley. Sharma clarified that the rice had not yet entered the Public Distribution System and was spoiled in transit.“A team checks at least three times, and if something is spoiled, it is returned. An investigation is underway to find out how this happened,” he said, assuring that strict action would follow.

Tip-offs Spark Major Raids

As the administration intensifies its crackdown on the circulation of rotten meat in Kashmir, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the operation was triggered by continuous tip-offs over time, enabling the department to piece together the supply chain.

The department said it is holding the names of all involved to avoid alerting the network, with Commissioner Smiti Sethi revealing that each raid leads to the next link in the chain.

Sethi said that upon taking charge, she began receiving scattered reports.“We traced the reports one by one and launched targeted raids,” she said.

The Commissioner said the raids, which began at a single location, have now expanded to multiple districts, including Ganderbal, Pulwama, Anantnag and Pampore and more.

“Each raid is taking us further up the chain. This is not an isolated incident but a continuing supply pattern we are uncovering,” she added.

On the delay in revealing names of those involved, Sethi clarified it is a“deliberate strategic move”.“We are not hiding anything, but revealing names prematurely could alert others in the network. We want to catch them all,” she said.

She added that proper records are being maintained, and once the full network is exposed, names and actions taken under the FSSAI Act will be made public.“This is about ensuring accountability without giving anyone a chance to escape,” the Commissioner said.

The crackdown has also reached Jammu, where around 800 kg of meat and chicken were destroyed in a single raid on Thursday, she said.

The FDA has already seized and destroyed over 3,500 kilograms of decomposed and unlabelled meat, indicating the presence of a deeper, organised network. Earlier, officials said the meat was being stored and transported without proper cold-chain logistics or labelling, which poses a serious threat to public health.