LG Greets People On Raksha Bandhan

2025-08-08 07:06:04
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.
In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said:
“On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my greetings and good wishes to all. Raksha Bandhan celebrates the unique bond between brothers and sisters. The sacred thread of Rakhi symbolizes love, affection and mutual trust.
May this festival further strengthens the bonds of unity and brotherhood amongst every section of society and reinforce the spirit of bonding and harmony”.

