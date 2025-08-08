PM Modi Dials Putin, Invites Him To India

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Russia President Vladimir Putin amid Trump tariff blitz and invited the Russian President to visit India later this year.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote in a post,“Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year.”

During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to President Putin to visit India later this year for the 23rd Annual Bilateral Summit. The visit, once finalised, is expected to provide fresh momentum to trade, defence, and energy cooperation between the two countries.

The diplomatic push was preceded by high-level engagements in Moscow. On Thursday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Putin at the Kremlin, extending Modi's invitation in person - an offer the Russian leader accepted with gratitude. Doval also met Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, who pledged to expand cooperation with India to promote a“more just and sustainable world order.”

Doval's trip, aimed at preparing ground for Putin's visit and strengthening energy and defence ties, came as US President Donald Trump announced the tariff hike, penalising India for continuing to import Russian oil. Despite the external pressure, New Delhi signalled its intent to maintain robust engagement with Moscow.

During the meeting, Doval reiterated New Delhi's commitment to continue cooperation on all fronts with Russia in spite of outside pressure.

Earlier, terming calls to“force countries to sever trading relations” with Russia as“illegitimate,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said,“Sovereign countries have the right to choose their own trading partners.”