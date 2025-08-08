Kashmir Clergy Raise Alarm Over Rotten Meat Scandal

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Prominent religious leaders in Kashmir have urged the public to exercise extreme caution while purchasing and consuming meat products, after Food Safety officials reportedly seized large quantities of rotten and foul-smelling meat from certain establishments.

In a series of statements and sermons, clerics warned people against eating momos, kebabs, tikkas, and other meat dishes from unauthorised or unverified outlets. They stressed the need to ensure that meat is sourced only from animals slaughtered according to Islamic halal procedures and from suppliers whose authenticity is beyond doubt.

Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Molvi Muhammad Umar Farooq Friday expressed deep shock and anguish over the recent revelations that over 3,500 kilograms of rotten, unlabelled, and possibly unlawful meat was seized by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) from various locations in Kashmir.

Mirwaiz said that feeding people haram or harmful food is zulm-a grave injustice. Such actions are a betrayal of public trust and a violation of both divine commandments, societal contract, and law. Those involved must be held fully accountable and strictly penalized and punished as per law without delay.

“This incident has deeply shaken the trust of people. It is shocking that such large-scale malpractice was allowed to go on and unchecked for so long, raising serious questions about the role of regulatory authorities. Where was the administration all this time? How could this go unnoticed? We do not know for how long this has been going on, but its scale and extent suggest a deep and disturbing failure of oversight,” Mirwaiz said while delivering his Friday sermon at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar.

Mirwaiz said that there are growing concerns within the community about the actual nature of the seized meat-with doubts being raised whether it was even from permissible animals or worse, carrion (maytah), which is strictly prohibited in Islam.

“These are not merely health violations; they are violations of our religious boundaries and our shared values as a society,” he added.

“While we ask for accountability from authorities, this crime is a wake-up call for us as individuals and society too. It has brought forth the moral and ethical decay in our society, where greed and profiteering have become the sole driving force, even by stooping to such levels. And this should be a matter of concern for all of us as a society and as our claim to being Muslims.

Shia cleric Aga Syed Hadi also raised questions over how certain meat-based food items are being sold at unusually low rates, casting doubt on the quality and source of the meat used. He also questioned the authorities on how such consignments managed to go unchecked before even entering the Valley.

Maulana Masroor Ansari, a prominent Shia leader also voiced strong objections to the lack of scrutiny over the source of such food items, blaming this negligence for a rise in health issues among the public in Kashmir. He urged both the authorities and consumers to remain vigilant, stressing that unchecked supplies of substandard meat and other products pose serious risks to community health.

Islam, a day after issuing a fatwa against the consumption of such meat, said the authorities must verify if the meat being sold is fresh, halal, and not from prohibited animals. “People have the right to know the truth - whether the meat they are eating is fresh or expired, halal or from prohibited animals such as donkey or pig. The recent seizure of rotten, foul-smelling meat is deeply alarming, yet authorities have not clarified which animal it came from.” “Critical questions remain unanswered,”he said. “Who slaughtered these animals? Why is such meat being supplied in bulk? And for how long has this dangerous trade continued unchecked? Why has the Food Safety Control Department never investigated this matter in depth until now?”

Grand Mufti Nasir