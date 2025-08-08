Norwalk's 25 Van Zant Recognized As OBBBA-Compliant Facility For Industry

OBBBA-compliant 25 Van Zant in Norwalk offers tax breaks, flexible layouts, and prime infrastructure for growing manufacturing businesses.

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 25 Van Zant , one of Fairfield County's leading commercial and industrial centers, complies with the goals of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) . OBBBA is a federal initiative designed to enhance economic growth through tax incentives, workforce training credits, and streamlined regulations for businesses.Strategically located in Norwalk, 25 Van Zant offers businesses an opportunity to leverage federal benefits under the OBBBA framework. The building spans over 246,000 square feet, featuring 4000-volt 3-phase power and flexible layouts tailored for industrial trades, wellness centers, and manufacturing industries.The property's infrastructure supports businesses that aim to scale and thrive in the competitive industrial sector.The One Big Beautiful Bill Act provides several advantages for eligible tenants, including:- Tax breaks for investments in equipment and property- Workforce training credits to help businesses develop talent- Reduced regulatory barriers for new businesses and expansions- Incentives for businesses in infrastructure-ready zonesWith Connecticut's highly trained workforce and Norwalk's access to critical transportation infrastructure, 25 Van Zant provides an ideal environment for businesses to flourish. Companies in need of flexible, well-equipped spaces will benefit from the building's competitive rent rates, ample parking, and proximity to key transportation hubs.Businesses interested in learning more about how 25 Van Zant aligns with the OBBBA or exploring available space are encouraged to visit for further details.About 25 Van Zant:25 Van Zant, located in Norwalk, CT, is a commercial and industrial building that serves a wide variety of businesses, from manufacturers to tech hubs. With a strong focus on supporting economic development, the building is committed to facilitating business growth in Connecticut through the benefits of OBBBA.Availability / Floor Plans

Winthrop Baum

25 Van Zant

+1 203-858-6300

winbaum@25vanzant

