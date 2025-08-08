Cape Cod Healthcare Advanced Practice Providers File For NLRB Election After Seeking Union Recognition To Strengthen Voice In Patient Care And Working Conditions

Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants, and Certified Nurse Midwives at Cape Cod Healthcare move to join the MNA for an equal voice in clinical decisions

CAPE COD, Mass., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A strong majority of Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) at Cape Cod Healthcare (CCHC) – including Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants, and Certified Nurse Midwives – have signed union cards to join the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA). The clinicians called on CCHC President and CEO Michael Lauf to voluntarily recognize their union and respect their call for a collaborative, legally protected voice in workplace decisions that directly impact patient care and provider well-being, but CEO Michael Lauf did not respond to the request.

"We are seeking an equal seat at the table to set priorities with you for our workplace and ensure a thriving future for Cape Cod Healthcare," the APPs wrote in a letter delivered to Michael Lauf on August 8, 2025. "We have a passion for our work at Cape Cod Healthcare and want a voice in building our practices for positive patient outcomes and long-term success for all patients and providers."

The group outlined to Michael Lauf their intent to form a union to help address the increased complexity of our patients and how that impacts their practice without having proper and fair compensation. After filing with the NLRB on August 8, federal officials will determine the logistics and timing of the election.

The MNA is the largest union and professional association of nurses and healthcare professionals in Massachusetts, representing 26,000 members across hospitals, public health settings, and other healthcare institutions. CCHC's APPs are the latest group of healthcare professionals seeking to join the MNA to secure stronger advocacy for both caregivers and patients.

The clinicians are asking the CCHC administration to put resources into patient care by valuing and respecting our advanced practice providers. The letter stated, "Recognizing us as a union would be a clear demonstration of your leadership and your faith in the expertise of your APPs."

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses and healthcare professionals in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 26,000 members advance clinical practice by fostering high standards, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses and healthcare professionals in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of patient care, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on healthcare issues affecting caregivers and the public.

