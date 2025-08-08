OVER $2,000 IN PRIZES AT STASH's FIRST-EVER STASH SMASH TOURNAMENT & TASTING PARTY
On Friday, August 15, from 4:20 PM to 8:00 PM , attendees can enter the tournament, sample top-tier products from Bloom, Kaviar, and Wyld for free, and enjoy an atmosphere full of music, food, and high energy.
Tournament Entry: $25 (Use code LEVELUP for 20% off)
Tastings: Free for all attendees
Prizes Include:
Over $2,000 worth of prizes, including Stash gift cards, premium Stündenglass devices, custom Bloom jackets, smoking accessories, and more .
Event Highlights:
-
Competitive Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament on Nintendo Switch 2 consoles , projected onto four towering HD screens - go big or get knocked off the stage
Live DJs all night
Food pop-ups to keep players fueled
Live glassblowing demonstrations
Vendor showcases from Vibes, Woody's Gallery, Relos Wraps, and Bonsai Bakery
Free valet parking for easy arrival
Tickets & RSVP:
Purchase tickets and RSVP now:
"This event is all about bringing the community together for a night of friendly competition, flavor, and fun," said Daniel Wisniewski, Chief Development Officer of Stash Dispensaries. "Whether you're here to win the tournament, try new products, or just chill with friends - this is the move on August 15."
Event Details:
Date: Friday, August 15, 2025
Time: 4:20 PM – 8:00 PM
Location: Stash Dispensaries – Orland Hills | 9545 W. 167th St., Orland Hills, IL 60487
Age Restriction: 21+ | Valid ID Required
About Stash Dispensaries:
Stash Dispensaries is a premier destination for cannabis enthusiasts, offering top-quality products, community-focused events, and a one-of-a-kind retail experience. Known for its commitment to culture, quality, and customer experience, Stash continues to set the standard for cannabis retail in Illinois.
