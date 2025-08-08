Eddy Vera Announces 2025 Expansion, Mentorship Program, And International Tour

Entrepreneur Eddy Vera to launch“Activate Your Purpose,” expand EV Financial–EV Foundation alliance, and begin international speaking tour.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Venezuelan-born entrepreneur, speaker, and philanthropist Eddy Vera has announced an ambitious slate of initiatives for 2025, including the launch of her digital mentorship program“Activate Your Purpose”, an international speaking tour, and a strategic alliance between EV Financial and the EV Foundation to expand their combined social impact.Vera, founder and CEO of EV Financial, has built a reputation for blending business success with community service. Since its inception in 2021, EV Financial has served more than 8,500 Hispanic families across the United States, offering insurance solutions with a human-centered approach that emphasizes protection, peace of mind, and long-term security.Through the EV Foundation, established in 2023, Vera has extended her mission to vulnerable communities, providing meals, recreational activities, and emotional support to children in Barranquilla, Colombia, and essential aid to elderly residents in Tovar, Venezuela. The foundation's work is aimed at restoring dignity, not just providing charity.In 2024, Vera launched EV Agency, a professional development platform that trains insurance agents to lead with vision, ethics, and purpose. The agency focuses on fostering both personal and professional growth, aiming to build leaders committed to service.Vera's 2025 calendar includes high-profile appearances at She Inspire Miami (August), Latina Expo (October), and HÉROES: El Evento (October), along with her“Born in the Midst of Adversity” speaking tour, which will reach audiences across the Americas. The November release of“Activate Your Purpose” will provide participants with tools to transform challenges into opportunities and align their lives with meaningful goals.The new strategic alliance between EV Financial and EV Foundation will integrate business operations with philanthropy-ensuring that each insurance policy sold contributes directly to a person or community in need.“Business and social impact can and should go hand in hand,” said Vera.“My mission is to show that adversity can be a platform for purpose, and purpose can transform entire communities.”About Eddy VeraEddy Vera is a Venezuelan-born entrepreneur, international speaker, and philanthropist. A survivor of Guillain-Barré syndrome and stage 4 ovarian cancer, she transformed her personal challenges into a mission to inspire resilience and purpose. Through EV Financial, EV Foundation, and EV Agency, Vera serves thousands of families and communities across the Americas.

