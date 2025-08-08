Permanent Jewelry Expo 2026 In Las Vegas - The World's Largest Gathering For Permanent Jewelry Artists

Permanent Jewelry Expo 2026 in Las Vegas June 2-4

The marketplace at the Permanent Jewelry Expo is the largest of its kind in the world, providing permanent jewelry artists with hands-on opportunity with new styles, ideas, products, and services.

Panel discussions, like this one feature some of the most accomplished permanent jewelry artists in the world, are key to the PJX objectives to educate and network.

The 4th Permanent Jewelry Expo is June 2–4, 2026, at Flamingo Las Vegas, offering 3 days of education, networking, and marketplace for artists.

- Jonathan YoungSPRINGVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Permanent Jewelry Expo (PJX) is excited to announce that its fourth annual event will be held June 2–4, 2026 at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. As the premier event for permanent jewelry artists, PJX delivers three days of education, networking, and marketplace opportunities-the founding principles of the Expo.Education is at the heart of PJX, with sessions covering every aspect of building and growing a successful permanent jewelry business, including marketing, welding, salesmanship, bookkeeping, and operations. In previous years, attendees have had the opportunity to learn directly from some of the industry's most respected leaders, including Permanent Jewelry Association President Ashley Donnell, Cat McDonald, Dana Ho, Danielle Watt, Jake Randolph, Lyndi Love, Melissa Muir, Shari Tammietti, Jen Thyrion, Joanna Jacobs, Christine Coughlin, Brianna Zenna, Angelique Fernlund, Tony Cruz, Sarah Jenkins, and more.PJX also features the world's largest marketplace for permanent jewelry supplies and services, bringing together more than 30 exhibitors and the most recognized brands in the industry. In previous years, attendees have shopped and connected with Sunstone , LINKED, Imprinted Supplies, Ross Metals, Oriental Treasure, Bead Boat, Kama Trading, JewelryMaking, Stones and Findings, Rie Beauty, PJ Bestie, Essbe Jewelry Supply, and many more-all under one roof.“From day one, the mission of the Permanent Jewelry Expo has been to bring artists together to learn, connect, and grow,” said Jonathan Young, CEO of Sunstone and founding sponsor of PJX.“Whether you're brand-new to permanent jewelry or an experienced artist looking to take your business to the next level, PJX offers the tools, resources, and community you need.”The Permanent Jewelry Expo has quickly become the must-attend event in the industry, attracting artists from around the globe. Attendees will benefit from hands-on workshops, inspiring keynote presentations, and a vibrant marketplace showcasing the latest products, tools, and innovations in permanent jewelry.Early-Early Bird registration is now open-offering the lowest ticket prices of the year to those who register before December 31, 2025. This is the best opportunity to secure a spot at PJX 2026 while maximizing savings.Attendees can enjoy a special exclusive rate of $99/night plus a $30/night resort fee when booking within the PJX hotel block. This preferred rate is limited and expected to sell out quickly, so participants are encouraged to book early to secure their stay at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.For more information, to review current instructor and exhibitor list, to register at the Early-Early Bird rate, and to book accommodations within the PJX hotel block, visit .About the Permanent Jewelry ExpoThe Permanent Jewelry Expo is the first and only event dedicated exclusively to permanent jewelry artists. Founded on the principles of education, networking, and marketplace, PJX offers an unparalleled platform for learning, collaboration, and business growth.

