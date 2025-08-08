Immersive In Miami - Maroon Isle Productions Presents JEALOUSY: A Halloween Dinner Theater Show

Pedro At the Bar

Jealousy is an immersive dinner theatre set in Little Havana where love, rumors, and nightlife collide. Dine, dance, and dive into Pedro's wild descent.

- Sefanja Richard GalonMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 🎭 Jealousy : An Immersive Halloween Dinner Comedy Theater Show Comes to Thank You Miami 🎭Just in time for Halloween, Maroon Isle Productions invites you to step inside the drama, the mystery, and the madness with Jealousy, a spine-tingling immersive experience where theater meets nightlife. Written and directed by Sefanja R. Galon, this original production fuses immersive storytelling, dinner theater, and the vibrant energy of Miami after dark into four unforgettable nights of suspense and scandal.Taking over Thank You Miami Bar & Cocina (1701 W Flagler St, Suite 101, Miami, FL 33135), Jealousy will transform the space into a Little Havana Shop of Horrors for Halloween. Performances take place October 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 5 PM and 9 PM, with limited seating available.Set in the heart of Little Havana, the story follows Pedro, a young Cuban man tormented by rumors that his free-spirited wife, Ana, is being unfaithful. As suspicion eats away at him, Pedro descends into the colorful chaos of a local bar-where reality and imagination blur.Guests will dine, drink, and dance their way through this sultry, suspenseful journey, becoming part of Pedro's unraveling world. Will he uncover the truth... or lose himself in the madness of Jealousy?🎃 Event Highlights:Immersive Dinner Theater + Comedy + DramaSet inside a real working bar during showtime2 Drink Minimum | Free ParkingCostume Contest & Halloween Dance Party – Grand Prize up for grabs!This hybrid of performance and party promises to shake up the Miami arts scene. Audiences will laugh, gasp, and interact with characters as the drama unfolds around them-sometimes right at their table. Come dressed for the occasion: the cast might not be the only ones caught in a scandal.Jealousy features an ensemble of talented local actors and graduates of New World School of the Arts, including:Giovanny Marin as PedroZoë D. Garnett as AnaHenry Cadet as VictorCatherine Verblud as KathieGarrett Colon as GeorgeSefanja R. Galon as The DoctorThis production is made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.🎟 TICKETS ON SALE NOWEarly bird BOGO (Buy One Get One Free) tickets available for a limited time!Grab yours at:Follow @maroonisleproductions on Instagram for cast reveals, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, and special Halloween promos.About Maroon Isle ProductionsFounded by writer/director Sefanja R. Galon, Maroon Isle Productions is a Miami-based theater and film company dedicated to bold, immersive storytelling that uplifts underrepresented voices and ignites cultural conversation through art.

Sefanja Galon

Maroon Isle Productions

+1 305-680-0959

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Ana- Jealousy Promo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.