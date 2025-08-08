The Los Angeles Film School Celebrates Its Nominated Alumni Ahead Of The 77Th EMMY Awards

L.A. Film School graduates contribute across 22 nominated projects, with two earning individual honors in top categories, reinforcing the college's entertainment industry impact.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Film School is proud to announce that 31 of its alumni have contributed to 22 projects nominated at the 77th Emmy Awards , reflecting the school's enduring impact on the entertainment industry. From post-production and sound design to animation and cinematography, these graduates have played key roles in bringing acclaimed television projects to life.

Alumni worked on a range of Emmy-nominated series across multiple categories, with credits spanning top networks and streaming platforms such as HBO, Netflix, and Hulu. Their work showcases the school's strong industry ties and dedication to providing students with practical, career-driven training that prepares them for success in the industry.

Two alumni have received individual Emmy nominations this year: John M. Valerio for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series on The White Lotus, and Joshua Gitersonke for Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program on The Amazing Race. The school celebrates all alumni whose talent and dedication are being recognized on one of television's most prestigious stages.

Since opening in 1999, The L.A. Film School has established an expansive program catalog designed to prepare the next generation of creative professionals for a future in the entertainment industry. Students can choose from more than 18 undergraduate degrees, including Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Writing for Film and TV, and Music Production. Additionally, its extensive alumni network features professionals working in film, TV, music, and animation. This award season, The L.A. Film School saw 94 alumni credited on nominated projects at the Grammys, Emmys, Oscars, and Golden Globes, with alumni credited on 19 major award-winning projects.

