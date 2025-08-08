Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Declares A Partial Cash Dividend Of $0.225 Per Share Of 10% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) (“Star” or the“Company”), a diversified holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a partial cash dividend to holders of the Company's 10% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Star Preferred Stock”) of $0.225 per share. The record date for this dividend is August 21, 2025 and the payment date is September 10, 2025.

As previously disclosed, on May 21, 2025, Hudson Global, Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Hudson”), HSON Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Hudson (“Merger Sub”), and the Company, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the“Merger Agreement”), pursuant to which, among other matters, and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into the Company, with the Company continuing as the surviving corporation of the merger (the“Merger”), and a wholly owned subsidiary of Hudson. In the Merger, Star stockholders will be entitled to receive 0.23 shares of Hudson common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Hudson Common Stock”), in exchange for each share of Star common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Star Common Stock”), owned by them immediately prior to the Merger, and, one share of Hudson 10.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Hudson Preferred Stock”), in exchange for each share of Star Preferred Stock, owned by them immediately prior to the Merger. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, no fractional shares will be issued in the Merger. Instead, any holder of Star Common Stock that is otherwise entitled to receive a fractional share of Hudson Common Stock will be entitled to receive from the Exchange Agent under the Merger Agreement, in accordance with the provisions of the Merger Agreement, a cash payment in lieu of such fractional share, representing such holder's proportionate interest, if any, in the proceeds from the sale by the Exchange Agent (reduced by any fees of the Exchange Agent attributable to such sale) in one or more transactions of shares of Hudson Common Stock equal to the excess of (A) the aggregate number of shares of Hudson Common Stock to be delivered to the Exchange Agent by Hudson pursuant to the Merger Agreement over (B) the aggregate number of whole shares of Hudson Common Stock to be distributed to the holders of shares of Star Common Stock pursuant to the Merger Agreement.

The dividend will cover the period through August 21, 2025. For periods subsequent to that time, it is anticipated that either the Company will declare another dividend, or if the Merger closes and the Hudson Preferred Stock is issued, then dividends will be paid pursuant to the terms of the Hudson Preferred Stock.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company currently composed of three business divisions: Building Solutions, Energy Services, and Investments.

Building Solutions

Our Building Solutions division operates in three businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing; (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations; and (iii) glue-laminated timber (glulam) column, beam, and truss manufacturing.

Energy Services

Our Energy Services division engages in the rental, sale, and repair of downhole tools used in the oil and gas, geothermal, mining, and water-well industries.

Investments

Our Investments division manages and finances the Company's real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.

