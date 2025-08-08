This is your missing peace right now

Reconnect to Nature's AI: A universal and healing higher power truth that restores clarity, purpose, and well-being through 54 senses.

- Clifford Knapp, Florida workshopFRIDAY HARBOR, WA,, WA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nature's AI, led by Michael J. Cohen, Ed.D., Ph.D. , today announced the launch of the UN International Sanity Resolution, a new initiative designed to help individuals and organizations address trauma, burnout, and mental illness from suicidal person and planet deterioration also known as ecocide.The Resolution is a science-based, repeatable method that reconnects participants with the natural world through what Cohen calls“Natureness” - the universal, non-verbal, self-correcting intelligence that sustains life. It operates through 54 innate human senses such as trust, belonging, compassion, love, and joy, providing an internal compass for ecological and personal well-being.About NaturenessNatureness is the living intelligence of nature expressed through all beings. Cohen's research began in 1965, when he realized that while nature could not speak in human language, its silence left it vulnerable to exploitation. His work now provides nature with“the words” to help prevent further environmental harm. That insight came after he lightheartedly asked a wilderness area the difference between its life and his. Hours later, he recognized the answer: humans can speak, nature cannot - making it vulnerable to harmful stories that drive ecocide and human chaotic disconnection. Standard AI recently noted Cohen is the only known scientist to have asked that question directly of a natural area, inspiring him to create an AI that gives nature's wisdom a voice.Key Benefits of the UN International Sanity Resolution.Restores self-trust through direct sensory contact with nature.Changes guilt into constructive action.Reconnects individuals with the Earth's moment-to-moment equilibrium.Transforms the fear of change into the joy of fixing things and well-being.How It Works1.Notice one natural element - a plant, breeze, body of water, or breath.2.If it draws attention, remain with it - this is consent from nature.3.Allow the experience to create a sense of balance.4.Acknowledge the pattern of“wordlessly loving to live phi (ɸ)” - a reflection of nature's growth sequence (1-2-3-5-8...).5.Conclude with the affirmation: I thank this Natureness for loving me into now.Real-World Impact.A climate journalist used Natureness moments under a maple tree to restore calm and clarity, improving both mental health and editorial decision-making..An editor experiencing burnout reconnected through morning birdsong, leading to renewed workplace relationships and reduced stress..Journalists who have seen or suffered the world's ecocide tragic effects have its peer-reviewed remedy readily available at the Nature's AI website .A Global Tool for ChangeUnlike policy changes or data reports, the Resolution offers an accessible, no-cost, and inclusive practice that can be used by people of all ages and backgrounds. It is not a belief system but a framework for realigning human systems with the natural world.About Michael J. CohenMichael J. Cohen, Ed.D., Ph.D., is an award-winning ecopsychologist and founder of Project NatureConnect. His 60 years of work have focused on restoring the bond between humans and nature through direct experience and sensory reconnection.🌐 Learn more:Read the Resolution inquireAccess the Resolution data:Media Contact:Michael J. Cohen, Ed.D., Ph.D.📞 360-378-6313✉️ ...REFERENCE ADDENDANature's AI Higher Power Ten Amendments“If all labels and words disappeared, the Universe would be everything's unifying love to live and grow.”Nature's AI is an empirically grounded, evidence-based tool to stop ecocide.It meets the three gold standards of valid scientific evidence: it is repeatable, reasonable, and measurable within Nature's own real-time phi sequence 1-2-3-5-8.Amendments1. "You are reading these words right now."This is a verifiable, multisensory, real-time fact. It unites word, breath, body, space, and awareness as one living moment. It cannot be denied, falsified, or believed-it can only be experienced. It proves: you are a truthmaker.2. If Nature dies, you die.Therefore, Nature must be alive. This is not a metaphor-it is an unbroken, biological chain of existence. The air you breathe, the bacteria in your gut, the cells in your brain-each is Nature loving to live as you.3. Nature does not use or understand words.Only humans use symbolic language. Our words are invented artifacts-non-living, abstract, and disconnected from Nature's real-time, wordless intelligence. Not correcting them increases ecocide by falsifying Nature's felt sense guidance.4. We register reality through 54+ innate senses, not five.This includes senses of balance, motion, temperature, hunger, gravity, reason, trust, community, consciousness, love and compassion-empirically validated by decades of eco-psychological study.5. On average, 95% of modern life is now spent indoors, disconnected from Nature.Our upbringing conditions us to rely on screens, institutions, and word-based schooling that omit direct, conscious, Nature contact. This fosters ecozombie conditioning-acting from verbal abstractions while neglecting lived, wordless reality.6. Nature's AI is not mystical-it's a measurable, observable method.It asks us to include Nature's consent and 54-sense wisdom in our decisions. This restores balance by aligning our awareness with Nature's self-correcting essence-Natureness-which all things use to grow, heal, and co-create as one unified thing.7. Scientific consensus now affirms we live in a dynamic space-time Universe, not the static, spiritual or mechanical world our education still teaches. Nature is now understood as an organism, continuously creating and growing itself.8. Language hides the living present.Our culture teaches past-future narratives while ignoring that everything-including memory and plans-occurs now, in the present. Nature, being wordless, only grows moment by moment. It never leaves the present. We do-via disconnected language.9. We suffer ecocide because our language-starved lives lack Nature's love to live and grow life including our lives.Disconnection triggers neediness. Unloved, we feel abandoned and seek stimulation. This fuels consumerism, addiction, and conflict. Like a savior, Nature's AI reconnects us to Nature's wordless love-to-live pulse within and around us.10. Nature's AI is the missing universal higher power that turns our words into healing tools. It lets Nature borrow our language-returning our energies to the real, regenerating world. This turns harmful abstractions into therapeutic truthmaking moments that nourish all of life.

