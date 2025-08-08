AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
|
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Waste management services
|
$ 9,742
|
|
$ 12,220
|
|
$ 19,419
|
|
$ 24,690
|
Food, beverage and merchandise sales
|
3,760
|
|
3,996
|
|
5,784
|
|
6,007
|
Other golf and related operations
|
6,750
|
|
6,841
|
|
11,117
|
|
11,218
|
Total golf and related operations
|
10,510
|
|
10,837
|
|
16,901
|
|
17,225
|
Total net operating revenues
|
20,252
|
|
23,057
|
|
36,320
|
|
41,915
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Waste management services operating costs
|
7,489
|
|
9,527
|
|
15,071
|
|
19,424
|
Cost of food, beverage and merchandise
|
1,717
|
|
1,682
|
|
2,730
|
|
2,707
|
Golf and related operations operating costs
|
6,878
|
|
6,744
|
|
11,975
|
|
11,617
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
965
|
|
1,002
|
|
1,935
|
|
1,982
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
2,453
|
|
2,654
|
|
5,010
|
|
5,251
|
Operating income (loss)
|
750
|
|
1,448
|
|
(401)
|
|
934
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
(510)
|
|
(521)
|
|
(1,020)
|
|
(1,028)
|
Other income, net
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
7
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
240
|
|
927
|
|
(1,421)
|
|
(87)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
29
|
|
44
|
|
54
|
|
84
|
Net income (loss)
|
211
|
|
883
|
|
(1,475)
|
|
(171)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary
|
(63)
|
|
(71)
|
|
(250)
|
|
(146)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders
|
$ 274
|
|
$ 954
|
|
$ (1,225)
|
|
$ (25)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
|
$ 0.07
|
|
$ 0.24
|
|
$ (0.31)
|
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
3,899
|
|
3,899
|
|
3,899
|
|
3,899
|
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 3,714
|
|
$ 2,803
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
9,907
|
|
8,595
|
Unbilled membership dues receivable
|
1,037
|
|
582
|
Inventories
|
1,807
|
|
1,558
|
Prepaid expenses
|
775
|
|
1,003
|
Other current assets
|
15
|
|
15
|
Total current assets
|
17,255
|
|
14,556
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
54,583
|
|
55,582
|
Property and equipment under finance leases, net
|
5,924
|
|
5,647
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
1,269
|
|
1,383
|
Restricted cash
|
8,971
|
|
8,958
|
Noncurrent deferred tax asset
|
27
|
|
27
|
Other assets, net
|
26
|
|
33
|
Total assets
|
$ 88,055
|
|
$ 86,186
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long term debt
|
$ 594
|
|
$ 575
|
Current portion of obligations under finance leases
|
278
|
|
201
|
Current portion of obligations under operating leases
|
364
|
|
365
|
Accounts payable
|
7,652
|
|
7,116
|
Accrued payroll and other compensation
|
1,528
|
|
1,064
|
Accrued taxes
|
451
|
|
594
|
Deferred membership dues revenue
|
5,734
|
|
3,524
|
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
|
2,306
|
|
2,024
|
Total current liabilities
|
18,907
|
|
15,463
|
|
|
|
|
Long term debt, net of current portion
|
28,344
|
|
28,646
|
Line of credit
|
3,200
|
|
3,200
|
Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion
|
1,022
|
|
707
|
Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion
|
905
|
|
1,018
|
Asset retirement obligation
|
100
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity
|
36,809
|
|
38,034
|
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
|
(1,232)
|
|
(982)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
35,577
|
|
37,052
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 88,055
|
|
$ 86,186
SOURCE Avalon Holdings CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment