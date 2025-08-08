AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX ) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were $20.3 million compared with $23.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. For the second quarter of 2025, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.07 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.24 in the second quarter of 2024.

For the first six months of 2025, net operating revenues were $36.3 million compared with $41.9 million for the first six months of 2024. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $1.2 million in the first six months of 2025 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $25,000 in the first six months of 2024. For the first six months of 2025, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.31 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.01 in the first six months of 2024.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.