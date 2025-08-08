Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS


WARREN, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex: AWX ) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Net operating revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were $20.3 million compared with $23.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. The Company recorded net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. For the second quarter of 2025, basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.07 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.24 in the second quarter of 2024.

For the first six months of 2025, net operating revenues were $36.3 million compared with $41.9 million for the first six months of 2024. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of approximately $1.2 million in the first six months of 2025 compared with net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $25,000 in the first six months of 2024. For the first six months of 2025, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.31 compared with basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.01 in the first six months of 2024.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024









Net operating revenues:






Waste management services

$ 9,742

$ 12,220

$ 19,419

$ 24,690

Food, beverage and merchandise sales

3,760

3,996

5,784

6,007

Other golf and related operations

6,750

6,841

11,117

11,218

Total golf and related operations

10,510

10,837

16,901

17,225

Total net operating revenues

20,252

23,057

36,320

41,915








Costs and expenses:






Waste management services operating costs

7,489

9,527

15,071

19,424

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise

1,717

1,682

2,730

2,707

Golf and related operations operating costs

6,878

6,744

11,975

11,617

Depreciation and amortization expense

965

1,002

1,935

1,982

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,453

2,654

5,010

5,251

Operating income (loss)

750

1,448

(401)

934








Other income (expense):






Interest expense

(510)

(521)

(1,020)

(1,028)

Other income, net

-

-

-

7

Income (loss) before income taxes

240

927

(1,421)

(87)








Provision for income taxes

29

44

54

84

Net income (loss)

211

883

(1,475)

(171)








Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(63)

(71)

(250)

(146)

Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders

$ 274

$ 954

$ (1,225)

$ (25)








Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:






Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.07

$ 0.24

$ (0.31)

$ (0.01)








Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

3,899

3,899

3,899

3,899

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)









June 30,


December 31,


2025


2024

Assets




Current Assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$ 3,714

$ 2,803

Accounts receivable, net

9,907

8,595

Unbilled membership dues receivable

1,037

582

Inventories

1,807

1,558

Prepaid expenses

775

1,003

Other current assets

15

15

Total current assets

17,255

14,556




Property and equipment, net

54,583

55,582

Property and equipment under finance leases, net

5,924

5,647

Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,269

1,383

Restricted cash

8,971

8,958

Noncurrent deferred tax asset

27

27

Other assets, net

26

33

Total assets

$ 88,055

$ 86,186




Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities:


Current portion of long term debt

$ 594

$ 575

Current portion of obligations under finance leases

278

201

Current portion of obligations under operating leases

364

365

Accounts payable

7,652

7,116

Accrued payroll and other compensation

1,528

1,064

Accrued taxes

451

594

Deferred membership dues revenue

5,734

3,524

Other liabilities and accrued expenses

2,306

2,024

Total current liabilities

18,907

15,463




Long term debt, net of current portion

28,344

28,646

Line of credit

3,200

3,200

Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion

1,022

707

Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion

905

1,018

Asset retirement obligation

100

100




Equity:


Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity

36,809

38,034

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

(1,232)

(982)

Total shareholders' equity

35,577

37,052

Total liabilities and equity

$ 88,055

$ 86,186

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

