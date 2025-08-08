Aeromexico July 2025 Traffic Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEXICO CITY, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. (“Aeromexico”) reports its July 2025 operational results:

Grupo Aeromexico transported 2 million and 298 thousand passengers in July 2025, a 5.1% year-over-year decrease. International passengers increased by 3.4%, while domestic passengers decreased by 9.5%. Aeromexico's total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 3.3% year-over-year. International ASKs increased by 9.7%, while domestic capacity decreased by 10.3% year-over-year. Demand, measured in passenger kilometers (RPKs), increased by 0.4% year-over-year. International demand increased by 5.7%, while domestic demand decreased by 11.1%, both figures compared to July 2024.

Aeromexico's June 2025 load factor was 88.5%, a 2.5 p.p. decrease as compared to July 2024. International load factor decreased by 3.3 p.p. and domestic load factor decreased by 0.8 p.p.



July Cumulative to July 2025 2024 Var vs 2024 2025 2024 Var vs 2024 Passengers (itinerary + charter, thousands) Domestic 1,437 1,588 -9.5 % 9,464 10,035 -5.7 % International 860 832 3.4 % 4,891 4,774 2.5 % Total 2,298 2,420 -5.1 % 14,355 14,808 -3.1 % ASKs (itinerary + charter, millions) Domestic 1,495 1,666 -10.3 % 10,189 10,715 -4.9 % International 3,905 3,561 9.7 % 23,821 22,495 5.9 % Total 5,401 5,228 3.3 % 34,010 33,210 2.4 % RPKs (itinerary + charter, millions) Domestic 1,327 1,492 -11.1 % 8,606 9,215 -6.6 % International 3,448 3,263 5.7 % 20,204 19,565 3.3 % Total 4,774 4,755 0.4 % 28,810 28,780 0.1 % Load Factor (itinerary, %) p.p. p.p. Domestic 88.7 % 89.5 % -0.8 84.5 % 86.0 % -1.5 International 88.3 % 91.6 % -3.3 84.8 % 87.0 % -2.1 Total 88.5 % 91.0 % -2.5 84.7 % 86.7 % -1.9

Figures may not sum to total due to rounding.

The information included within this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Aeromexico's future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its year-over-year comparison will be an indicator of similar future performance.

Glossary:

“RPKs” Revenue Passenger Kilometers represent one revenue-passenger transported one kilometer. This includes itinerary and charter flights. The total RPKs equals the number of revenue-passengers transported multiplied by the total distance flown.



“ASKs” Available Seat Kilometers represent the number of available seats multiplied by the distance flown. This metric is an indicator of the airline's capacity. It equals one seat offered for one kilometer, whether the seat is used.



“Load Factor” equals the number of passengers transported as a percentage of the number of seats offered. It is a measure of the airline's capacity utilization. This metric considers the total passengers transported and total seats available in itinerary flights only.



“Passengers” refers to the total number of passengers transported by the airline.



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as“believe,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“expect,”,“intend,”“target,”“estimate,”“project,”“predict,”“forecast,”“guideline,”“should” and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.



