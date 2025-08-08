Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results For The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 And Declares Quarterly Dividend
About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
|CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
|(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|2,575
|$
|1,980
|$
|1,873
|Accounts receivable
|1,285
|1,292
|1,116
|Unbilled revenue
|466
|369
|419
|Inventories
|67
|56
|60
|Other assets
|685
|596
|628
|5,079
|4,293
|4,096
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment
|231
|222
|215
|Right of use assets
|381
|329
|324
|Deferred income taxes
|281
|219
|192
|Equity securities
|481
|13
|14
|Other assets
|369
|316
|298
|Intangible assets
|7,907
|7,459
|6,985
|9,650
|8,559
|8,027
|Total assets
|$
|14,728
|$
|12,851
|$
|12,123
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.
|$
|575
|$
|303
|$
|274
|Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.
|250
|319
|342
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|1,515
|1,589
|1,312
|Dividends payable
|21
|21
|21
|Deferred revenue
|2,415
|1,966
|2,086
|Provisions
|23
|22
|11
|Acquisition holdback payables
|183
|218
|271
|Lease obligations
|130
|115
|115
|Income taxes payable
|112
|111
|104
|5,223
|4,664
|4,537
|Non-current liabilities:
|Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.
|1,932
|1,855
|1,834
|Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc.
|1,981
|1,689
|1,604
|Deferred income taxes
|787
|670
|620
|Acquisition holdback payables
|165
|131
|110
|Lease obligations
|291
|252
|247
|Other liabilities
|367
|300
|268
|5,523
|4,899
|4,683
|Total liabilities
|10,746
|9,563
|9,220
|Shareholders' equity:
|Capital stock
|99
|99
|99
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|129
|(224
|)
|(158
|)
|Retained earnings
|3,068
|2,919
|2,517
|Non-controlling interests
|686
|493
|445
|3,982
|3,288
|2,903
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|14,728
|$
|12,851
|$
|12,123
|CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)
|(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|License
|$
|87
|$
|87
|$
|183
|$
|175
|Professional services
|532
|495
|1,019
|964
|Hardware and other
|80
|68
|155
|127
|Maintenance and other recurring
|2,144
|1,819
|4,141
|3,556
|2,844
|2,468
|5,498
|4,822
|Expenses
|Staff
|1,457
|1,328
|2,869
|2,620
|Hardware
|43
|37
|83
|72
|Third party license, maintenance and professional services
|268
|243
|522
|458
|Occupancy
|17
|16
|33
|30
|Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment
|144
|133
|275
|245
|Professional fees
|55
|44
|102
|83
|Other, net
|56
|51
|109
|101
|Depreciation
|50
|45
|96
|89
|Amortization of intangible assets
|286
|258
|558
|500
|2,375
|2,155
|4,647
|4,197
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|118
|4
|150
|(15
|)
|IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge
|126
|8
|220
|89
|Finance and other expense (income)
|(28
|)
|(23
|)
|(108
|)
|(32
|)
|Bargain purchase gain
|(5
|)
|(2
|)
|(5
|)
|(5
|)
|Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets
|9
|6
|11
|16
|Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)
|-
|-
|-
|58
|Finance costs
|71
|69
|142
|136
|290
|61
|409
|247
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|179
|252
|441
|378
|Current income tax expense (recovery)
|155
|143
|292
|270
|Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|(60
|)
|(78
|)
|(109
|)
|(153
|)
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|95
|65
|183
|117
|Net income (loss)
|85
|187
|258
|261
|Net income (loss) attributable to:
|Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.
|56
|177
|192
|282
|Non-controlling interests
|28
|10
|66
|(21
|)
|Net income (loss)
|85
|187
|258
|261
|Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc.
|Basic and diluted
|$
|2.66
|$
|8.35
|$
|9.07
|$
|13.31
|CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)
|(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|85
|$
|187
|$
|258
|$
|261
|Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax
|185
|(14
|)
|264
|(62
|)
|Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):
|Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI
|95
|-
|215
|-
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax
|280
|(14
|)
|479
|(62
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|364
|$
|173
|$
|737
|$
|198
|Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.
|213
|(13
|)
|353
|(53
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|66
|(1
|)
|126
|(9
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|280
|$
|(14
|)
|$
|479
|$
|(62
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc.
|270
|164
|545
|229
|Non-controlling interests
|95
|9
|192
|(30
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|364
|$
|173
|$
|737
|$
|198
|CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
|(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|Six months ended June 30, 2025
|Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI
| Capital
stock
| Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)
| Retained
earnings
|Total
|Non-controlling interests
|Total equity
|Balance at January 1, 2025
|$
|99
|$
|(224
|)
|$
|2,919
|$
|2,795
|$
|493
|$
|3,288
|Total comprehensive income (loss):
|Net income (loss)
|-
|-
|192
|192
|66
|258
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax and changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI
|-
|353
|-
|353
|126
|479
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|-
|353
|-
|353
|126
|479
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|-
|353
|192
|545
|192
|737
|Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
|Other movements in non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|(1
|)
|(1
|)
|1
|(0
|)
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0
|)
|(0
|)
|Dividends to shareholders of the Company
|-
|-
|(42
|)
|(42
|)
|-
|(42
|)
|Balance at June 30, 2025
|$
|99
|$
|129
|$
|3,068
|$
|3,296
|$
|686
|$
|3,982
|CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
|(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|Six months ended June 30, 2024
|Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI
| Capital
stock
| Accumulated
other
comprehensive
income (loss)
| Retained
earnings
|Total
| Non-controlling
interests
|Total equity
|Balance at January 1, 2024
|$
|99
|$
|(99
|)
|$
|1,876
|$
|1,877
|$
|85
|$
|1,961
|Total comprehensive income (loss):
|Net income (loss)
|-
|-
|282
|282
|(21
|)
|261
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax
|-
|(53
|)
|-
|(53
|)
|(9
|)
|(62
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|-
|(53
|)
|-
|(53
|)
|(9
|)
|(62
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|-
|(53
|)
|282
|229
|(30
|)
|198
|Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity
|Non-controlling interests arising from business combinations
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(0
|)
|(0
|)
|Conversion of Lumine Special Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Special Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|872
|872
|Conversion of Lumine Preferred Shares to subordinate voting shares of Lumine and settlement of accrued dividend on Lumine Preferred Shares through the issuance of subordinate voting shares of Lumine
|-
|(6
|)
|400
|394
|(394
|)
|-
|Other movements in non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|1
|1
|(1
|)
|(0
|)
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(86
|)
|(86
|)
|Dividends to shareholders of the Company
|-
|(42
|)
|(42
|)
|-
|(42
|)
|Balance at June 30, 2024
|$
|99
|$
|(158
|)
|$
|2,517
|$
|2,458
|$
|445
|$
|2,903
|CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
|(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
|Unaudited
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|85
|$
|187
|$
|258
|$
|261
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation
|50
|45
|96
|89
|Amortization of intangible assets
|286
|258
|558
|500
|IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge
|126
|8
|220
|89
|Finance and other expense (income)
|(28
|)
|(23
|)
|(108
|)
|(32
|)
|Bargain purchase (gain)
|(5
|)
|(2
|)
|(5
|)
|(5
|)
|Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets
|9
|6
|11
|16
|Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)
|-
|-
|-
|58
|Finance costs (note 13)
|71
|69
|142
|136
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|95
|65
|183
|117
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|118
|4
|150
|(15
|)
|Depreciation of third party costs
|4
|-
|9
|-
|Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations
|(185
|)
|(174
|)
|46
|34
|Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI
|-
|-
|(2
|)
|-
|Income taxes paid
|(192
|)
|(177
|)
|(299
|)
|(245
|)
|Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities
|433
|265
|1,260
|1,002
|Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:
|Interest paid on lease obligations
|(4
|)
|(3
|)
|(8
|)
|(7
|)
|Interest paid on debt
|(32
|)
|(37
|)
|(94
|)
|(78
|)
|Increase (decrease) in CSI facility
|-
|-
|-
|(578
|)
|Increase (decrease) in Topicus revolving credit debt facility without recourse to CSI
|(135
|)
|(21
|)
|(104
|)
|92
|Proceeds from issuance of Senior Notes
|-
|-
|-
|1,000
|Proceeds from issuance of debt facilities without recourse to CSI
|341
|164
|368
|276
|Repayments of debt facilities without recourse to CSI
|(69
|)
|(14
|)
|(99
|)
|(32
|)
|Other financing activities
|1
|(24
|)
|(0
|)
|(27
|)
|Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
|-
|(0
|)
|(0
|)
|(86
|)
|Debt transaction costs
|(4
|)
|(2
|)
|(4
|)
|(13
|)
|Payments of lease obligations, net of sublease receipts
|(33
|)
|(29
|)
|(63
|)
|(58
|)
|Distribution to the Joday Group
|-
|-
|-
|(64
|)
|Principal repayments to the Joday Group pursuant to the Call Notice
|-
|-
|-
|(22
|)
|Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company
|(21
|)
|(21
|)
|(42
|)
|(42
|)
|Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities
|43
|12
|(48
|)
|363
|Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:
|Acquisition of businesses
|(380
|)
|(452
|)
|(474
|)
|(675
|)
|Cash obtained with acquired businesses
|45
|31
|56
|66
|Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts
|(114
|)
|(54
|)
|(130
|)
|(130
|)
|Purchases of investments and other assets
|(14
|)
|(0
|)
|(189
|)
|(1
|)
|Proceeds from sales of other investments and other assets
|15
|2
|15
|5
|Decrease (increase) in restricted cash
|(3
|)
|2
|5
|(9
|)
|Interest, dividends and other proceeds received
|20
|8
|32
|13
|Property and equipment purchased
|(16
|)
|(13
|)
|(31
|)
|(23
|)
|Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities
|(446
|)
|(476
|)
|(717
|)
|(753
|)
|Effect of foreign currency on cash
|68
|(5
|)
|101
|(22
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash
|98
|(205
|)
|596
|590
|Cash, beginning of period
|$
|2,477
|$
|2,078
|$
|1,980
|$
|1,284
|Cash, end of period
|$
|2,575
|$
|1,873
|$
|2,575
|$
|1,873
