KOIL Energy Solutions Schedules Q2 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

HOUSTON, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG), announced today that it will file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2025 on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

KOIL will host an investor conference call to review its second quarter of 2025 results on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link or using the dial in numbers. (See below details.)

GENERAL EVENT DETAILS

Title: Koil Energy Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date: 08/14/2025

Start time: 10:00am EDT - Start of live event

PARTICIPANT WEBCAST LINK:

PARTICIPANT DIALS:

Participant Toll-Free: 1-833-630-1956

Participant Toll/Int'l: 1-412-317-1837

Password: Koil Energy Solutions call



Replay Dials: (available up to 7 days after the call)

Replay Toll-Free: 1-877-344-7529

Replay Toll/Int'l: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Password: 3264769

The earnings release and a replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website, , under the "Investors" section.

About Koil

KOIL is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries.

Investor Relations Contact:

281-862-2201