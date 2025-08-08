KOIL Energy Solutions Schedules Q2 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
KOIL will host an investor conference call to review its second quarter of 2025 results on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 10:00 am Eastern Time.
Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link or using the dial in numbers. (See below details.)
GENERAL EVENT DETAILS
Title: Koil Energy Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Date: 08/14/2025
Start time: 10:00am EDT - Start of live event
PARTICIPANT WEBCAST LINK:
PARTICIPANT DIALS:
Participant Toll-Free: 1-833-630-1956
Participant Toll/Int'l: 1-412-317-1837
Password: Koil Energy Solutions call
- Replay Dials: (available up to 7 days after the call) Replay Toll-Free: 1-877-344-7529 Replay Toll/Int'l: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Password: 3264769
The earnings release and a replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website, , under the "Investors" section.
About Koil
KOIL is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world's energy and offshore industries.
Investor Relations Contact:
...
281-862-2201
