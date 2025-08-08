Central Coast VNA & Hospice Hiring Cnas And Clinicians For Home Health, Palliative & Hospice Roles & In Monterey County

Central Coast VNA & Hospice

Local nonprofit expands hiring across essential care teams CNAs, RNs, and LVNs encouraged to apply for jobs in Monterey, Salinas, Santa Cruz.

- Jane RussoMONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Central Coast VNA & Hospice, a respected nonprofit healthcare organization with over 74 years of service, is now hiring Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), Licensed Vocational Nurses (LVNs), and Registered Nurses (RNs) for full-time and part-time clinical roles. The organization is expanding its teams across home health, palliative, and hospice care services throughout Monterey County and surrounding regions, including Salinas, Santa Cruz, Hollister, and South Santa Clara County.This hiring initiative supports the growing demand for in-home medical services in Central California. VNA invites compassionate, licensed professionals to explore rewarding careers that deliver meaningful, patient-centered care at home.“Healthcare workers are the heart of what we do,” said Jane Russo, CEO of Central Coast VNA & Hospice.“Expanding our clinical teams ensures we can continue meeting the growing needs of our community with excellence and integrity.”Now Hiring for Multiple Home-Based Clinical Roles:VNA is actively hiring for roles that directly support patients and families receiving care at home:. Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) – Provide direct patient support, assistance with daily activities, and personal care.. Licensed Vocational Nurses (LVNs) – Deliver skilled nursing services and support ongoing care coordination.. Registered Nurses (RNs) – Serve in critical roles for care planning, home health case management, palliative consults, and hospice coordination.. Medical Social Workers, Hospice Aides, Chaplains, and Bereavement Specialists – Opportunities available depending on location and service line.These roles support the organization's three core programs:. Home Health Care: Recovery and rehabilitation services following surgery, illness, or hospitalization.. Palliative Care: Comfort-focused care for patients with serious, chronic illnesses, designed to improve quality of life while navigating complex medical needs.. Hospice Care: End-of-life care with expert symptom management and emotional support.What Makes Central Coast VNA & Hospice a Unique Employer. Mission-Driven: As a nonprofit, VNA prioritizes patient dignity, clinical excellence, and family education over profit margins.. Established Legacy: Serving the Central Coast since 1951, trusted by thousands of patients and healthcare providers.. Integrated Services: Offers a full continuum of care, including home health, palliative, and hospice services-rare among regional providers.. Local Focus: Deeply rooted in the communities of Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and South Santa Clara counties.. Team-Based Care: Staff work alongside experienced nurses, physicians, social workers, spiritual counselors, and trained volunteers.. Flexibility and Purpose: Positions offer flexible scheduling, field-based work, and the chance to make a lasting impact.Why Now?As California's aging population grows and more patients seek care outside of hospital settings, organizations like Central Coast VNA & Hospice are expanding to meet community needs. Statewide projections from the California Health Care Foundation show a sharp increase in demand for home-based healthcare professionals, especially in regions with large senior populations such as Monterey County.This makes the current hiring drive not only timely but essential to continuing the organization's mission of accessible, compassionate healthcare.“We know that home is where many patients want to be,” said Russo.“By strengthening our clinical workforce, we ensure they can receive expert care right where they need it most, at home.”How to ApplyHealthcare professionals ready to make a difference can view open positions and submit applications directly online. The application process is streamlined and open to all licensed applicants residing in or relocating to the Central Coast.To apply or learn more, visit:Phone: (831) 372-6668Email: ...Address: 5 Lower Ragsdale Dr., Monterey, CA 93940About Central Coast VNA & HospiceCentral Coast VNA & Hospice is a nonprofit provider of in-home health care, palliative, and hospice services. Serving Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, and South Santa Clara counties since 1951, VNA is committed to compassionate, individualized, and clinically sound care for patients and families throughout the Central Coast.

