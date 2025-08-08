Director Chris Dela Cruz Announces Premiere Of 'Tiny Hearts' Documentary On Pediatric Heart Surgery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tiny Hearts, the latest documentary by Chris Dela Cruz, highlights the work of Dr. William Novick and the Global Cardiac Alliance as they deliver heart surgeries to children in war-affected regions. The film records the challenges and medical efforts in volatile settings.









Photo Courtesy of: Chris Robbins/Jordan Campbell

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filmmaker Chris Dela Cruz has announced the world premiere of Tiny Hearts , a feature-length documentary chronicling pediatric heart surgeon Dr. William Novick and the Global Cardiac Alliance as they respond to urgent medical needs in conflict-affected countries. Filmed over five years in seven nations-including Lebanon, Iraq, Ukraine, and the Democratic Republic of Congo-the documentary provides direct access to life-saving surgeries for children born with congenital heart defects in regions facing war, instability, and resource scarcity.

The film captures front-line medical missions as Novick's team confronts challenging conditions, frequent shortages, and unrelenting chaos.“We go where the need is,” Dr. Novick said.“That's the only compass that matters.” Tiny Hearts forgoes dramatization to show the realities of surgery in overstretched hospitals, highlighting the logistics, teamwork, and determination required for each operation.

Dela Cruz, who is a Writers Guild of America member and former video editor, also contributed financially, along with other financial contributors. He gained unprecedented access to the stories unfolding inside war zone hospitals.“I didn't want to just observe-I wanted to immerse myself,” said Dela Cruz.“That meant being in the ICU, breathing the same air, feeling the urgency of every heartbeat. The emotional weight of it. The moral gravity.” He added,“This isn't just a documentary. It's a call to action. These children are real. Their stories matter. And if this film helps save even one more life, then everything I gave up was worth it.”

The documentary also features original music by Grammy Award-winning producer Philip Lawrence, with additional contributions from Christina Perri and a score by Edmund Butt and Benjamin Wallfisch. Michael Lehmann Boddicker oversaw audio post-production. Tiny Hearts is scheduled for premiere at major film festivals in 2025.

About Tiny Hearts

Tiny Hearts is a feature-length documentary directed by Chris Dela Cruz that brings audiences into the challenging world of pediatric heart surgery in conflict and crisis regions. Filmed over five years in seven countries-including Lebanon, Iraq, Ukraine, and the Democratic Republic of Congo-the film documents the work of Dr. William Novick and the Global Cardiac Alliance as they perform surgeries for children with congenital heart defects. With unprecedented access to medical teams, patients, and families, Tiny Hearts provides a clear look at the realities faced in resource-limited hospitals and the impact of humanitarian intervention. The film's original score and contributions from award-winning musicians further enhance its powerful storytelling. Tiny Hearts aims to raise global awareness about pediatric healthcare inequalities in war-torn areas.

Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: Chris Dela Cruz

Organization / Company: Director, Tiny Hearts

Company website:

Contact Email Address: ...

City, State / Province, Country, Zip Code: Los Angeles, California, USA

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at