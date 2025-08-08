Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fly Play Hf.: Final Agenda And Board Proposals For The Shareholders' Meeting


2025-08-08 05:01:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attached is the final agenda and the Board's proposals for the shareholders' meeting of Fly Play hf. to be held on August 15.

  • Fly Play hf Shareholder meeting Final Agenda and proposals

