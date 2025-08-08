Parks! America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to host conference call on Monday, August 11, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), today announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2025. The summary information in this press release should not be used as the sole basis for making investment decisions. We encourage shareholders to read our complete Form 10-Q, which has been posted on the Investor Info section of the Company's website, , for a complete view of the Company and its results. Segment Financial Results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended June 29, 2025 The Company manages its operations on an individual location basis. Financial information regarding each of the Company's reportable segments is summarized in the tables below.



For the 13 weeks ended For the 39 weeks ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 Total revenues: Georgia Park $ 1,999,462 $ 2,200,174 $ 4,156,567 $ 4,489,128 Missouri Park 656,191 675,283 1,320,280 1,317,737 Texas Park 820,267 573,287 1,771,552 1,497,704 Consolidated $ 3,475,920 $ 3,448,744 $ 7,248,399 $ 7,304,569 Income before income taxes: Georgia Park $ 988,670 $ 1,172,530 $ 1,471,158 $ 1,724,017 Missouri Park 216,749 222,714 174,327 166,886 Texas Park 333,531 107,086 348,605 102,137 Segment income 1,538,950 1,502,330 1,994,090 1,993,040 Corporate expenses (277,876 ) (401,082 ) (849,711 ) (911,490 ) Depreciation and amortization (230,756 ) (230,852 ) (659,619 ) (672,648 ) Contested proxy and related matters, net 103,657 (746,570 ) 670,814 (2,037,822 ) Tornado expenses and write-offs, net - 53,755 - 53,755 Legal settlement - (75,000 ) - (75,000 ) Other operating expenses, net (13,750 ) - (13,698 ) (35,754 ) Other income, net 18,345 31,412 57,050 101,325 Interest expense (53,970 ) (46,923 ) (166,148 ) (147,515 ) Consolidated $ 1,084,599 $ 87,070 $ 1,032,778 $ (1,732,109 )





For the 13 weeks ended For the 39 weeks ended June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 29, 2025 June 30, 2024 Depreciation and amortization: Georgia Park $ 106,876 $ 97,059 $ 295,124 $ 283,107 Missouri Park 55,332 59,184 163,413 173,604 Texas Park 68,134 74,195 199,840 214,695 Corporate 414 414 1,242 1,242 Consolidated $ 230,756 $ 230,852 $ 659,619 $ 672,648 Capital expenditures Georgia Park $ 65,100 $ 98,867 $ 1,003,894 $ 372,059 Missouri Park 30,364 4,569 63,887 79,614 Texas Park - 81,483 114,068 218,118 Consolidated $ 95,464 $ 184,919 $ 1,181,849 $ 669,791





As of June 29, 2025 September 29, 2024 Total assets: Georgia Park $ 7,618,521 $ 7,520,918 Missouri Park 2,880,382 3,399,324 Texas Park 8,019,019 7,812,661 Corporate 72,147 461,168 Consolidated $ 18,590,070 $ 19,194,071 Total cash & short-term investments: Georgia Park $ 1,277,036 $ 1,800,623 Missouri Park 488,063 870,918 Texas Park 891,416 570,122 Corporate 31,146 82,705 Consolidated $ 2,687,661 $ 3,324,368 Asset less cash & short-term investments: Georgia Park $ 6,341,485 $ 5,720,295 Missouri Park 2,392,320 2,528,406 Texas Park 7,127,603 7,242,539 Corporate 41,002 378,463 Consolidated $ 15,902,409 $ 15,869,703



Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review its financial results of the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 on August 11, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Info section of the Company's website, .

All participants on the conference call will have the opportunity to ask a question. You may also email your question to ... prior to the call. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCQX: PRKA), through our wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2024, is available in the Investor Info section of the Company's website, .

