Real Estate Projects In Brazil Generate $18.5M In 24 Hours With Proven Branding Strategy

Terruá and Tramonto: Two record-breaking real estate projects in Uberlândia launched with Visimob's branding strategy.

Terruá and Tramonto hit $18.5M in launch sales-showcasing the power of branding in Brazil's growing real estate market.

- Diogo Bernini

UBERLâNDIA, MINAS GERAIS, BRAZIL, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Two real estate projects in the city of Uberlândia have broken sales records by generating a combined $18.5 million within just 24 hours of their commercial launches. The results highlight the power of a strategic branding approach led by Visimob, a real estate marketing and technology agency.

In February 2025, Tramonto, developed by Maxi Incorporadora, achieved approximately $11.4 million in General Sales Value (VGV) on its opening day. Earlier in 2024, Terruá, a pioneering project by Venut Incorporadora, reached over $7.1 million in sales within just 90 minutes after launch. While these two high-impact launches took place in Uberlândia, the branding strategy behind them has already been implemented in dozens of cities across Brazil, demonstrating a replicable model with proven results.

According to the Brazilian Chamber of the Construction Industry (CBIC) , Brazil's real estate market experienced an 18.6% growth in new launches in 2024, reinforcing the ideal moment for real estate developers to invest in branding and digital communication strategies.

“Branding is much more than a logo-it's the foundation of the message that connects people to the product” says Diogo Bernini, co-founder of Visimob. The agency has played a key role in the marketing success of Terruá, Tramonto, and dozens of other real estate projects nationwide.

Visimob's approach goes beyond visual identity. The company delivers full marketing roadmaps for developers, including digital campaigns, media planning, lead generation, onsite activation, and traditional media. This method positions the project clearly in the market, creates emotional connection with the target audience, and highlights the developer's credibility.

“In the digital era, branding is not optional-it's essential. Social media algorithms are built to detect strong positioning and amplify it to the right audiences,” Bernini adds.

This aligns with findings from McKinsey & Company , whose study The Business Value of Design showed that companies integrating design as a strategic function outperformed their peers by 32% in revenue growth and 56% in total return to shareholders.

From Visimob's experience, the real estate companies that allocate resources to branding and structured communication consistently achieve superior performance compared to competitors that rely solely on traditional sales methods.

The firm's co-founders, Diogo Bernini and Yuri Campos, emphasize that branding is not just about design-it's about strategic positioning, storytelling, and long-term trust building.

“Branding has been a core driver in consumer industries for decades. Now, it's proving to be a fundamental competitive advantage in the construction and real estate sectors as well,” says Bernini.

Visimob is a Brazilian agency specializing in branding , digital marketing, and technology for the real estate industry. With a portfolio spanning multiple cities and segments-from high-end towers to large-scale residential communities-the agency has become a reference in launching successful developments through a strategic blend of creativity, market data, and performance-driven communication.

Diogo Bernini Milagres

visimob

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.