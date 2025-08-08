Ed Harris Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status With 'Flip The Script' Book Co-Authored With Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Ed Harris

NORTHVILLE, MI, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Flip the Script” co-authored by Ed Harris, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on July 17th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Flip the Script” has made a remarkable impact, earning a coveted spot on Amazon's Direct Marketing Best Sellers List. and ranking on seven Amazon Top New Release lists across a range of influential business categories. With strong placements in areas such as Direct Marketing, Communication Skills, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Business Development, the book is resonating powerfully with readers looking to elevate their business mindset and leadership strategies.

Central to the success of "Flip the Script" is Ed's chapter, "Flipping the Script from Pain to Purpose." Ed shares how a personal tragedy shaped his purpose and led him to build a values-driven business. He discusses the importance of empathy, strategic communication, and standing up for others-especially those who feel unseen or unheard.



Meet Ed Harris:

Ed Harris helps individuals and families take control of their financial futures through education and personalized guidance. He is the Founder and CEO of Apogee Wealth Management and the force behind Apogee Wealth Academy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on expanding access to financial literacy.



Ed's journey began at 15 when he entered the ministry-an experience that shaped his lifelong commitment to service. With over two decades in the financial industry, he blends professional expertise with a people-first approach, helping clients navigate complex decisions with confidence and clarity.



His approach to wealth management is holistic, recognizing that financial health is deeply connected to personal values, goals, and life experiences. By listening carefully and building trust, Ed tailors his strategies to support each client's unique path.



Outside the office, Ed and his wife, Melissa, are raising five children with a focus on health, purpose, and personal growth. Whether coaching from the sidelines or leading financial literacy workshops, Ed brings warmth and dedication to every interaction.



Through Apogee Wealth Academy, he works to eliminate barriers to financial education-especially in underserved communities-so more people have the tools they need to build lasting security.



Ed Harris isn't just a financial advisor-he's a mentor, educator, and advocate for a more financially empowered future.



To order your copy of“Flip the Script” please visit HERE.

