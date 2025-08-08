RJM & Company To Attend SMU Steel Summit 2025 In Atlanta
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that RJM & Company's Metals & Mining Team will be attending the SMU Steel Summit 2025 , held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA, from Monday, August 25 to Wednesday, August 27, 2025 .
As a premier event for the North American steel industry, the SMU Steel Summit brings together industry leaders, producers, processors, and investors to discuss critical trends, including decarbonization, supply chain dynamics, and M&A opportunities in the steel and aluminum markets. Our team is eager to engage with key stakeholders to explore strategic partnerships, financing solutions, and investment opportunities shaping the future of the metals sector.
RJM & Company brings deep expertise in metals, with a proven track record of advising on mergers, acquisitions, and capital raises for steel and aluminum producers, manufacturers, recyclers, and fabricators. We look forward to connecting with industry innovators to discuss sustainable growth and market strategies.
Schedule a Meeting : Interested in connecting with us at the Summit? Reach out to Jamie Berry at [email protected] or DM us on LinkedIn or via the SMU app to arrange a time to meet.
Connect with us:
[email protected]
[email protected]
linkedin/company/rjm-&-company-llc
Join us in Atlanta to explore the future of the steel industry!
#SMUSteelSummit #SteelIndustry
