The Next Gold Boom May Not Be In Bullion--It's In The Miners

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – On the brink of a long-awaited breakout, gold-miner stocks appear to be signaling potential outperformance compared to the spot gold price which has been having a great year so far . After a small dip a week prior, analysts are projecting what could be an impending generational mining stock boom . This week, gold regained ground, extending its gains with a Fed rate cut looking to be on the horizon. Experts are already adjusting their gold price forecasts, with the next three months looking to hit $3,500 , and Fidelity projecting a potential $4,000 per ounce price by year-end. As bullion prices continue to surge, this modern gold rush is filling the coffers of miners , giving retail investors a bigger reason to assess the field of miners of all stages and sizes. Among those companies that are making moves worth noting are Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF ), Aris Mining Corporation (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-American: ARMN), Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSE-American: IDR), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM ) (TSX: AEM), and Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM ).

According to a recent report from Research Nester , the Global Mining Market is poised to grow at 3.8% CAGR to nearly $355 by 2037. Gold mining majors are already publicly stating they expect bumper profits as gold's prices and volumes surge. As gold flirts with all-time highs and silver rips through multi-year resistance, investors are beginning to rotate into junior miners as the next logical phase of the precious metals bull run.

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF ) is now entering a critical phase in its transition toward gold production, with commissioning of Nyati Resources' processing plant expected to begin within the next two to four weeks. The facility-located directly on one of the Tembo licences-features a fully licensed 120 tpd carbon-in-pulp circuit, with a second line under construction to boost capacity beyond 600 tpd. This expansion includes dual regrind mills, extended leach circuits, and a grid-tied power system backed by redundancies.

David Scott, Managing Director Tanzania & Director of Lake Victoria Gold , recently toured the site and highlighted the quality and completeness of the build.

"It was impressive to see the scale and quality of construction firsthand," said Scott following his visit. "The Nyati team has delivered a well-engineered plant with strong attention to detail across all critical circuits. With commissioning just weeks away, the site is clearly in the final stages of readiness. This facility will play a key role in enabling our development strategy at Tembo and beyond."

A toll milling agreement is now being finalized to grant LVG exclusive rights to process Tembo mineralized materials through the plant, establishing terms for capital participation and profit sharing. Commissioning stockpiles are already on the ROM pad, with system checks underway-putting the site in the final stages of readiness.

This development directly supports LVG's upcoming 7,750 m drill campaign at Area C, the most advanced zone at its fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project, located just 12 km from AngloGold Ashanti's Geita mine. The program includes 3,750 m of infill drilling to support mine planning and 4,000 m of step-outs to test mineralized extensions. Earlier results-such as 6.8 m at 14.6 g/t from 33m gold and 7 m at 3.22 g/t from 27-underscore Area C's role as the initial mining pit, with optimization work continuing ahead of a construction decision later this year.

"We've designed this program to maximize Imwelo's short-term production readiness while extending the upside case," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of Lake Victoria Gold . "The drill data will help us finalize early mine scheduling, validate pit design, and potentially unlock high-grade extensions. With Area C now fully defined as our initial production zone, we're making meaningful progress toward becoming Tanzania's next gold producer."

At the same time, Lake Victoria Gold is preparing to drill 3,000m at the Ngula 1 target on the Tembo Project, following up on prior hits including 28.57 g/t over 3 m from 54m and 17.23 g/t over 4 m from 19m. The aim is to define shallow, high-grade material that could feed Nyati's plant early, while mapping a broader 600m mineralized corridor. If successful, Tembo could generate early cash flow ahead of full-scale development at Imwelo.

Backing this dual-track strategy is exposure to a potential US$45 million in milestone payments from the company's 2021 asset sale to Barrick's Bulyanhulu operation. Financial runway is further supported by a gold prepay facility with Monetary Metals and a C$11.52 million strategic investment from Taifa Group .

With construction, exploration, and funding all moving in parallel, Lake Victoria Gold is well on its way to becoming Tanzania's next gold producer.

Aris Mining Corporation (NYSE-American: ARIS) (NYSE-American: ARMN) has signed a formal agreement with Colombia's Ministry of Mines and local stakeholders to support the legalization of artisanal miners around its Marmato operations.

"This MOU demonstrates that a successful gold mining business in Colombia is achievable through close collaboration between industry, government, regulators, and local communities," said Neil Woodyer, CEO of Aris Mining . "The Cerro El Burro area, located above the Marmato Narrow Vein Zone (Upper Mine) and home to highly active ASM gold mining activities since the 16th century, represents a meaningful gold production growth opportunity for Aris Mining. Formalization delivers long-term benefits to all stakeholders-enhancing safety, environmental outcomes, and livelihoods-while strengthening operational stability as the Company grows gold production at Marmato."

The strategy aims to integrate these miners safely into the legal economy and provide technical, environmental, and processing support. The initiative complements Aris's growth plan to exceed 500,000 ounces in annual gold output.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSE-American: IDR) recently acquired the Toboggan Project from Hecla Silver Valley , consolidating the core of the Murray Gold Belt in Idaho for the first time.

"The Toboggan project was one of the reasons I was originally drawn to the company over a decade ago, so it is good to once again have this horse back in the stable," said John Swallow, President and CEO of Idaho Strategic . "Additionally, our first introduction to Rob Morgan, who is now IDR's VP Exploration, came during his time on the ground at the Toboggan while advancing the project for Newmont ."

The acquisition adds 2,880 acres of contiguous ground and includes the historic Ramshorn and Little Baldy properties. The company sees this as a transformative move to control a high-potential gold district adjacent to its existing operation.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM ) (TSX: AEM) reported record free cash flow in Q2 2025 while transitioning to a net cash position. The company produced 915,000 ounces of gold at total cash costs of US$757/oz and generated US$719 million in operating cash flow. It also repaid US$450 million in debt and continues to optimize production across its global portfolio.

"Our portfolio of high-quality assets continued to deliver exceptional results this quarter, generating record free cash flow, more than doubling the prior quarter," said Ammar Al-Joundi, President and CEO of Agnico Eagle . "This performance reflects the strength of the gold price environment, our disciplined cost management and the consistency of our operational execution. While delivering record free cash flow, we remained disciplined in our capital allocation – reinvesting in our business, strengthening our balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders. We ended the quarter with a significant net cash position and returned approximately $300 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases this quarter. We remain focused on executing on our 2025 guidance and advancing our key growth projects to drive long-term value creation."

Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM ) recently announced it has updated the mineral resource estimate for its Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal, now totaling 904,000 ounces of gold in the indicated and inferred categories.

The company plans to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment by Q4 2025, setting the stage for potential development. Diamba Sud lies within the prolific Kedougou-Kenieba inlier, home to several major West African gold discoveries.

Fortuna sees the project as a cornerstone asset in its regional growth strategy. Ongoing work includes metallurgical testing, geotechnical studies, and continued exploration to expand the resource base.

