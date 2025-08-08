Weisinger Law Firm Awards 2025 Community Involvement Scholarships To Four Texas Students

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weisinger Law Firm, a premier estate planning and probate law firm based in San Antonio, is pleased to announce the winners of its 2025 Community Involvement Scholarship.

This year's scholarships were awarded to four exceptional Texas students: two students received $1,000, and two students received $500. The selected winners of these scholarships were: Caleb Love , Kristen Nemain , Olivia Sacks , and Emerie McCann .

The Weisinger Law Firm Scholarship was established to honor students who have shown a deep commitment to improving their communities through volunteer work and civic engagement. Applicants were asked to submit a 500-word essay reflecting on their service, along with photos and documentation of their efforts.

"Each year, we're humbled by the stories students share about the work they're doing in their communities," said Managing Attorney Charlie Weisinger , a Board Certified specialist in Estate Planning and Probate Law. "As someone who worked for years before going back to school full-time, I understand the value of education and the life-changing power of community support. These students aren't just preparing for college-they're actively shaping the world around them."

Weisinger Law Firm hosted a scholarship ceremony to celebrate this year's recipients and to acknowledge their contributions. The firm hopes this award encourages students to continue their service and inspires others to make a difference in their local communities.

For more information about the Weisinger Law Firm Scholarship, visit .

Media Contact:

Olivia Weisinger

210-308-0800

[email protected]

SOURCE Weisinger Law Firm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED