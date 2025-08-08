Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces Second Quarter Results Of Operations


2025-08-08 04:33:33
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WARRENVILLE, Ill., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the second quarter of 2025 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30


Second Quarter

First Six Months


2025

2024

2025

2024

Net sales

$7,298,077

$8,059,477

$14,543,712

$15,912,658

Income (loss) before income taxes

(415,048)

153,514

6,333

(721,320)

Net income (loss)

(394,980)

142,141

6,042

(555,863)

Net income (loss) per common share

(0.41)

0.15

0.01

(.58)

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132

966,132

966,132

(All figures subject to year-end audit)

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN08082025003732001241ID1109905148

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search