1 Best Selling Author, Robert J. Smith, MFA Unveils New Groundbreaking Business Guide

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Profits is thrilled to announce the release of Robert J. Smith, MFA's latest book: " Everything you always wanted to know about increasing business* AND WERE AFRAID TO ASK Explained by Robert J. Smith, MFA and his Forbes Articles ."

Packed with actionable insights and powerful principles, this highly anticipated book is nothing short of transformative for business professionals. Brimming with expertise, Robert J. Smith, MFA delivers a comprehensive guide that is both accessible and applicable to entrepreneurs, executives, and anyone aiming to boost their business performance.

" Everything you always wanted to know about increasing business* AND WERE AFRAID TO ASK Explained by Robert J. Smith, MFA and his Forbes Articles " has already received critical acclaim, on its way to yet another #1 Best Seller ranking for Smith . Readers are calling it "a must read for every business professional," citing its practical strategies for driving revenue, improving team performance, and achieving financial independence.

Featuring proven methods that are backed by years of experience and informed by Forbes-level insight, this book is set to elevate the way professionals approach business challenges and opportunities. Smith himself declares that, "This book will generate millions in revenues for everyone who reads it and applies its proven principles."

With this groundbreaking release, Robert J. Smith, MFA continues to establish himself as a leading voice in the business world, empowering readers to achieve the success they've always dreamed of.

The book's title is a takeoff on the 1972 movie, Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex * But Were Afraid to Ask, which was a takeoff of the 1969 book by the same name.

By contrast, Smith's revolutionary new book details proven strategies that have created record-breaking production for him with Fortune 500 Companies in both blue collar and white collar industries from the 1980s to 2025, and beyond.

Smith uses his rare blend of decades of business experience, with the creativity of his Factual StorytellingTM that drives sales, revenues, and profits for all companies, from small businesses to the world's largest corporations.

In his cutting edge Forbes articles and his new book, Smith blends proven, successful business strategies with legendary movies and television series that most Americans are familiar with.

Everything you always wanted to know about increasing business* AND WERE AFRAID TO ASK Explained by Robert J. Smith, MFA and his Forbes Articles chapters include: