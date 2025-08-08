#1 Best Selling Author, Robert J. Smith, MFA Unveils New Groundbreaking Business Guide
|1.
|'TEN COMMANDMENTS' FOR INCREASING SALES - For starters, thou shalt commit to storytelling.
|2.
|'PUBLICITY, THE NINTH WONDER OF THE WORLD' - Smart business leaders know that the bulk of success earned from publicity is earned below the surface.
|3.
|'CITIZEN HYPHENATE': USE KANE'S STRATEGY TO INCREASE BUSINESS - While there are times a business owner must step into various roles; the company benefits most when its leader spends as much time as possible in productive activities.
|4.
|'NETWORK' LIKE YOUR BUSINESS DEPENDS ON IT - Business owners have many tools at their disposal, including LinkedIn, the media and IMDb.
|5.
|'THE THREE MARKETING MUSKETEERS' - Those three marketing musketeers are LinkedIn, the media and the internet movie database.
|6.
|'REQUIEM FOR A HEAVYWEIGHT' TAGLINE: HOW TO CREATE ONE FOR YOUR BUSINESS - One of the greatest advertising tactics in the history of business-taglines-has been forgotten by many businesses, and I believe that's a mistake.
|7.
|'SOMEBODY UP THERE LIKES ME' AND MY BUSINESS: A LESSON ON TAGLINES - Get your business publicized, create a memorable tagline and somebody up there will like you, too.
|8.
|'THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN' GAME CHANGERS IN BUSINESS - Here are seven game-changing strategies to set you and your business apart from the competition.
|9.
|'SMILE, YOUR'E ON BRANDED CAMERA': WHY COMPANIES SHOULD INCLUDE SMILES IN THEIR BRANDING - Brand your products and services effectively, and you'll always smile, whether you are on camera or not.
|10.
|'JINGLE ALL THE WAY' TO THE BANK: WHY YOUR BUSINESS NEEDS A STRONG JINGLE - If you haven't created a jingle, your business is missing out on one of the most cost-effective methods of marketing and advertising to acquire customers and build brand loyalty.
|11.
|'FRIENDLY PERSUASION': THE PSYCHOLOGY OF INFLUENCE - The art of friendly and ethical persuasion can help you reach new heights in your business and in your industry.
|12.
|'MAD MEN': LEARNING FROM THE GREATS TO INFLUENCE BUYERS - Make your days less exhausting and a lot more joyous by following systems that have already been researched and tested for you.
Smith not only writes #1 Best Selling business books, his company, Smith Profits helps other professional boost their authority through #1 Best Selling Books , as well. Smith's 501(c)(3) Junior Patriots nonprofits WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA! book series turns America's patriotic youth into #1 Best Selling Authors.
About Robert J. Smith, MFA, and Smith Profits TM
Founded in 2010, Smith Profits TM operates from Winter Garden, Florida , specializing in business consulting, publishing, and public relations. The company provides GUARANTEED television coverage and #1 Best Selling Book services to CEOs, business owners and professionals, nationwide.
Robert J. Smith, MFA, known as The Father of Factual StorytellingTM , has achieved #1 production rankings with multiple Fortune 500 Companies and maintains consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in the entertainment industry, after decades of consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in financial services. His international #1 Best Selling books have outranked major offerings by legends such as The Father of Systems, W. Edwards Deming; The Father of Public Relations, Edward Bernays; and The Father of Economics, Adam Smith.
For media inquiries, contact Smith Profits TM at their Winter Garden, Florida headquarters at (407) 508-0200 . ... .
