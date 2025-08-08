Alamos Gold Announces Filing Of Base Shelf Prospectus
The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note
The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
This news release does not constitute, and is not, an offer or solicitation of an offer of securities.
Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements in this news release which are not of historical fact and which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur or which may occur are, or may be deemed to be,“forward-looking statements”. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding potential future market opportunities and the potential future issuance of Class A common shares, debt securities, warrants and/or subscription receipts of the Company pursuant to the Base Shelf Prospectus referred to in this news release.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several factors and assumptions which are inherently subject to business, economic, technical, legal, political and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially and there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
Risk factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are set out in the Company's latest 40-F/Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, each under the heading“Risk Factors” available on the SEDAR+ website at or on EDGAR at , and should be reviewed in conjunction with the information and assumptions found in this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
