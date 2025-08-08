Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Paul Mueller Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend


2025-08-08 04:33:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 30 cents ($0.30) per share on its outstanding common stock. The action was taken on August 8, 2025, at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 30 cents ($0.30) per share is payable on September 26, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 26, 2025.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | 417-575-9000
... | paulmueller.com


MENAFN08082025004107003653ID1109905128

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search