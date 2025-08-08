Simón Bolívar's Long-Lost Firearm Surfaces For Auction As Venezuela Captures Global Headlines

Simón Bolívar's Long-Lost Firearm Surfaces For Auction As Venezuela Captures Global Headlines
Bidding War Expected for Legendary Firearm as Eyes Turn to Caracas
BEDFORD, Texas, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- An ornate presentation flintlock owned by South American revolutionary Simón Bolívar will be offered in Rock Island Auction Company's (RIAC) upcoming event, just as his birthplace of Venezuela finds itself thrust into global headlines. The sporting arm will serve as flagship of the company's August 15 – 17 Premier Auction, the first time the recently resurfaced item will have been available since 1962.
Bolívar today is still revered for his leading role in liberating six countries from Spanish rule. This opulent shotgun was a gift to El Libertador from the Marquis de Lafayette, his North American revolutionary counterpart. The two freedom fighters clearly shared a great mutual respect, with Lafayette sending this long gun in 1825-26 at the height of Bolívar's influence.
The French sporting arm remains in impressive condition with gold inlays and bright silver furniture depicting relief engraved scenes of Greek mythology's Calydonian boar hunt. Crafted in 1822 by Parisian gunmaker Baucheron Pirmet, the flintlock shotgun is a definitive example of the high quality European arms of the era. Out of the collection of noted fine arms collector Norman R. Blank, it is believed to be the last firearm of Simón Bolívar yet in private hands. The auction will mark the first time the gun has been publicly offered.
Nearly 200 years after the historic presentation, the relationship between United States and Venezuela is notably less amiable. However, recent headlines do little to dim the excitement around the piece.
"It's a gorgeous masterwork of the period's gunmaking, but more so a remarkably significant historic object," said RIAC President Kevin Hogan. "It's the height of Bolívar's power, and it's a symbol of South American independence."
Collectors, museums, and institutions alike are expected to vie for the piece, which has previously resulted in high prices for Bolívar-owned firearms. In 2016 a lavish pair of pistols also from Lafayette to Bolívar realized $1.8 million, and in 2004, a pair of his flintlock pistols earned $1.6 million.
About Rock Island Auction Company:
Rock Island Auction Company is the world's no. 1 firearms auction company, and has been since 2003. Founded in 1993 by CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC's current Bedford, Texas venue has become the world selling headquarters for fine and historic arms, hosting all the company's in-person auctions. Led by President Kevin Hogan, the company lives by its mission statement to "Elevate firearms collecting. Sell with Passion." Best known for selling headline-grabbing arms, the company's multiple auction formats cater to collectors of every experience level.
For more information, please visit or call 1-800-238-8022.
Media contact: Joel Kolander, (309) 797-1500 or [email protected]
