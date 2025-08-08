Compass Therapeutics To Present Second Quarter Financial Results And Provide Business Update On August 11, 2025
Call Details:
Date: Monday, August 11, 2025
Time: 8:00 AM ET
Webcast:
Dial-In: 1-877-407-9716 (US), 1-201-493-6779 (International), 13754954 (Conference ID)
Virtual/Replay availability: A replay will be archived for 90 days on Compass' Events page.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. Compass has built a robust pipeline of novel product candidates designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. The company plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at
Investor Contact
Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Chief of Staff
617-500-8099
