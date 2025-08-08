Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Commerce To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference


2025-08-08 04:16:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commerce.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMRC) (formerly BigCommerce Holdings, Inc.), a provider of an open, intelligent ecosystem of technology solutions that empower businesses to unlock data potential and deliver seamless, personalized experiences at scale, today announced the following upcoming investor conference presentation:

Chief Financial Officer Daniel Lentz will present and host meetings virtually with institutional investors at:

  • BofA Securities 2025 SMID Cap Conference on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (1:00 p.m. Central Time)

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Commerce investor relations website at . Following the event, replays will be made available at the same location.

About Commerce

Commerce empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce , Feedonomics , and Makeswift , Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Melissa & Doug, Mizuno, Patagonia, Perry Ellis, Puma, SportsShoes, and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

BigCommerce,® the Commerce logo, and other brands are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owner.

