Mcleod Targets Political Weakness And Corruption - Announces Run For Governor Of South Carolina

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Mullins McLeod, Candidate for SC GovernorWALTERBORO, SC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- McLeod Targets Political Weakness and CorruptionCorruption is Cancer and We Can Beat It“The establishment in Columbia does not want us to know they have sold us out to their special corporate interests. I can beat corruption because I am not tempted by corporate interest money. I don't need it. I can do the work to protect and promote our beautiful state by relying on my faith, and my commitment to both transparency and fiscal conservatism.”Mullins McLeod is running for Governor and offering South Carolinians a choice between faith-driven servant leadership as a cure to the cancer of corruption now in power. Mr. McLeod's success securing justice for regular people is well known and regarded by the people who know him best. He cannot be tempted by the corporate interests and their money in Columbia, so he is free to root out the sickness of political corruption that has infected South Carolina for a quarter century. Mr. McLeod's statement on the occasion:“There's a truth teller among us. I love South Carolina and its people. I am running for governor to put the service back into public service. My family taught me that to whom much is given, much is expected. To me that means servant leadership. Political power belongs to the people and I will be your instrument of that power to promote the common good and not the special interests. If you love South Carolina too, help me take back our government.”William Mullins McLeod, Jr. is a 53 years old husband and father of four. He was born in Walterboro to a tradition of public service. His paternal grandfather, Walton“Stumpy” McLeod, contributed a lifetime of public service as an educator, city attorney, general counsel at the Public Service Authority, and head of the South Carolina Bar Association. Mullins is the nephew of both the late Senator Peden Brown McLeod (D), and retired State Representative Walton McLeod, III (D).Mullins loves spending time with his friends and family outdoors hunting, boating or running the tractor at his farm. He is an avid fisherman who enjoys the challenges of both inshore and offshore fishing as anyone who has ever fished a Governor's Cup can attest.A graduate of Wofford College (1994) and the University of South Carolina School of Law (J.D., 1997), Mullins has built a remarkable legal career helping people obtain justice. Admitted to practice before the South Carolina Bar, Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court. He has earned national attention and awards for securing justice in difficult cases. As founder of McLeod Law Group in Charleston, he has championed justice in cases involving toxic torts, civil rights violations, wrongful death, catastrophic injuries, nursing home abuse, and commercial negligence. His firms' wins include record-setting wrongful-death awards in South Carolina and millions recovered for clients across multiple states.More details about the campaign agenda can be found on its website and across social media platforms.# # #Campaign Launch DetailsDate & Time: Monday, August 11, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDTFormat: Official announcement via campaign videoPlatforms: Hosted on McLeod's campaign website (mcleodscgov) and social media (Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube)Key Issues & PrioritiesMullins McLeod's campaign stands on five principle pillars:Education Reform & Literacy: Advocate for early-grade literacy improvement. McLeod emphasizes change: 68% of fourth-graders are currently not reading proficiently and 71% of eighth-graders fall short in math-crises that demand urgent action.Infrastructure & Safety: Tackle South Carolina's historically poor road safety record. McLeod calls out past administrations for neglecting maintenance and transparency in public works.Economic Fairness: Reform corporate tax structures to ensure that large corporations pay their fair share-not one dime while workers' pay the rest. McLeod pledges to create opportunities for small businesses and working families.Government Accountability: Root out corruption and undue corporate influence in Columbia. McLeod pledges to make the government transparent and responsive to the people, not to lobbyists and special interests.Healthcare & Social Justice: Protect vulnerable communities and expand access to healthcare, emphasizing mental health services-especially after experiencing firsthand the toll that litigation, exhaustion, and public pressure can take on caregivers, advocates, and communities alike.Join the MovementThe August 11 campaign video marks the beginning of a statewide outreach effort. McLeod will follow up with town halls, policy roundtables, and listening tours across every region of South Carolina.Visit mcleodscgov on August 11 at 9:00 AM EDT to view the video and learn how you can engage, volunteer, or donate.MEDIA NOTE: High-resolution images and press materials are available upon request. Please direct media inquiries to McLeod for South Carolina - ....

