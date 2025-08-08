HIP Video Promo Presents: Susan Aquila Premieres New Music Video I Took It From Me On EARMILK

Susan Aquila's Seething Anger Overflows in Call-Out That's Been Simmering Far Too Long

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Esteemed electric violinist Susan Aquila is embarking on an ambitious new journey: for the first time, she's fully trusting her musical intuition, writing her own material, and introducing the world to a superstar who's been hiding in plain sight. Though she's toured the globe with legends like Billy Joel, Paul McCartney, Led Zeppelin, and countless others, constantly being sidelined dampened her spirit-forcing her to confront the unfulfilled dreams that had long lingered in the background. Unable to suppress her untamable calling, she took a leap of faith and committed herself to building a solo empire entirely of her own making. What has emerged is a true watershed moment-a chance to prove that this is what she was meant to do all along. The more she writes, the deeper she falls in love with the process, experimenting with a synthesized musical style that continues to evolve but always keeps rock's heartbeat alive and fuels a sense of youthful rebellion without even trying. Now wielding her bow with a fresh surge of contagious enthusiasm, she's staking her claim alongside the powerful women of music who aren't afraid to reclaim what's rightfully theirs-and make history doing it.

Many musicians know all too well that in this industry, it only takes one sweet-talking shmoozer to hijack a career, name, and livelihood-all under the guise of helping someone rise to the top. Aquila's notoriety, talent, and sincerity made her the perfect target for a toxic business partner to swoop in and put his“dirty fingers in every corner of her life,” pressuring her to relinquish control and let him take over-but not for long.“I Took It From Me” is the anthem of an artist who refused to be undermined by a sleazy colleague who never had her best interests at heart-all wrapped up in three minutes of fiery, ferocious pop bliss. Harnessing the seething anger of a call-out that's been simmering far too long, the track overflows with deliciously satisfying rage. Aquila fuses her signature punky angst with a burst of pop buoyancy, melding soaring strings, lightly growled vocals, grungy guitar riffs, and a frenetic beat, perfect for fist-pumping and rooftop screaming galore. At last, she reclaimed her voice, standing tall to tell anyone standing in her way to“walk out the door,” because she knows her worth-and nothing tastes sweeter than freedom.

Aquila has a secret weapon in her back pocket-she already has all the makings of a bodacious pop icon. Viewers will see it as soon as the“I Took It From Me” music video begins-she sways on stage with the natural swagger of someone who's already spent plenty of time there, draws the eye with her stylish allure and elegant outfits, and looks like she's having the time of her life. Gabbing on the phone with a chihuahua at her hip (who's named Queen Victoria, which couldn't be more fitting), her black pumps tucked up onto the luxurious couch, her long blond hair cascading effortlessly behind her shoulders, she exudes an intangible luminosity. That's the thing-Aquila doesn't need to weave an intricate narrative or rely on flashy distractions to command attention. She just shows up, steps in front of the camera, and lassos listeners into her vibrant world of exuberant rock-n-roll. It's pure starpower-plain and simple-and it's only going to flourish as she leans further into her newfound confidence, conviction, and creative fire.



More Susan Aquila at HIP Video Promo

More Susan Aquila on EARMILK

More Susan Aquila on YouTube



Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.