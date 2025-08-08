First Horizon CFO Named To Super Women In Business Class Of 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This honor celebrates high-achieving women in the Memphis business community who have made significant contributions in their fields and through community involvement. Dmuchowski's inclusion in the 2025 class follows her recognition as the 2023 CFO of the Year in the public company category. This award recognizes her exceptional financial leadership and impact on the regional banking sector.

"Hope brings a unique blend of vision, leadership and integrity to everything she does," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO for First Horizon. "She continues to strengthen our financial foundation while advancing our mission to serve our clients, communities and shareholders with excellence. We're incredibly proud to see her recognized as one of Memphis' most influential women in business."

Dmuchowski joined First Horizon in 2021 and has been instrumental in leading the company's strategic financial initiatives. She also actively mentors emerging leaders across the organization and currently serves on the non-profit boards for the National Salvation Army, where she is the treasurer; 4Word; the Baptist Memorial Healthcare Foundation and is on the Board of Trustees for St. George's Independent School in Collierville, TN. She was also recognized as one of American Banker's The Most Powerful Women in Banking in 2024, is a member of the executive team honored as The Most Powerful Women in Banking Top Team 2024 and was named one of The Most Powerful Women in Banking to Watch in 2023.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN ) , with $82.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at .

